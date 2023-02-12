We know who killed many people Rivers state – Wike speaks on assassination attempt on Atiku’s campaign DG

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not responsible for an attack on the state Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Abiye Sekibo.

The PDP campaign DG had alleged an assassination attempt on his life.

Sekibo, a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government and Minister of Transport, said armed men, whom he accused of being police attached to the governor shot at the vehicle he was in.

He alleged that he had received a call that the equipment at the site where they were preparing for the PDP presidential rally in Port Harcourt was on fire.

The PDP chieftain said he went out with about three police officers to see things for himself at the location in rainbow town by Amadi-Ama in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA).

Sekibo claimed that on approaching the location, he saw a lineup of police Hilux vehicles on the opposite side of the road where the site is located and before he could ask his driver to pull over for him to speak to the policemen, the same officers opened fire on his vehicle.

The state DG of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council claimed that the officers were using Hilux vehicles from the Rivers State Government House.

Reacting while speaking at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally of the PDP that held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the governor emphatically declared that he has never and would not indulge in any act of sponsoring assassins against anybody.

“Let me use the opportunity to debunk an allegation that some persons may have made that one Abiye Sekibo said that I sponsored assassination; attempted assassination on his life.

“I want to state categorically clear; all of us from Rivers State know who is who. We know who has killed so many people in this state,” he said.