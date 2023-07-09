The Indian football team is on a roll, having won the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, but the head coach Igor Stimac is still unhappy. The Croatian coach, who saw some of his players produce their best football in recent competitions, isn’t pleased with the way the team has grown. In an interview, Stimac made a rather blunt remark, saying football in India is still not living in the real world, and some serious steps are required to be taken in order to make the team compete globally.

Despite the fact that India bagged the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, Stimac said that he “is not happy”.

“The boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in the final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary,” he told the Times of India, delving into certain issues within the team.

“Certain things need to change and change fast. There must be a clear acceptance of my plan and it has to happen within the coming weeks. We cannot wait till January for that conversation to start,” said Stimac whose contract with the national team ends after the Asian Cup next year.

Stimac warned the stakeholders in Indian football that the gap between the national team and other elite teams will only increase if constructive steps aren’t taken quickly.

“We in India are not living in the real world. The gap with the rest of our competitors will only increase if we drag our feet. We have to decide whether we want to play in India and be happy or (go out and) try to compete with the rest of the world.”

The Croatian also highlighted that India needs to release players earlier for the national team and not just 5 days before an event begins as the players need more time to get into the rhythm.

But hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won’t work. Those rules are made for the world’s best players. And we are nowhere near that level.”

On Sunil Chhetri, Stimac doesn’t want the iconic striker to hang his boots at least as long as he is the manager of the national team.

“I would like him to play for the national team at least as long as I am here. Unlike others who ask when Sunil will retire, I would do everything to keep him playing. From the day I joined, I have been hearing about his age. But what counts is his fitness, commitment, passion, hunger, and leadership skills. He is the best player India has ever had and his record speaks for it,” he concluded.