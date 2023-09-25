Monday, September 25, 2023
FOOTBALL

“We Have Obtained Our Primary Goal”: Igor Stimac As Indian Football Team Reaches Round Of 16 In Asian Games

By Online Editor
0
India Football Coach Igor Stimac Not Ready To Predict Asian Games Outcome

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


File photo of Igor Stimac.© Twitter

After India’s 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, head coach Igor Stimac appreciated the Blues Tigers and said that they made India proud. Stimac took to X and mentioned that the players slept in airports and then completed recovery sessions at a park in China before taking part in the event. The head coach added that the team has achieved its primary goal of reaching the round of 16 and they deserve all the praise and love from the nation.

“From completing their sleep in airports to activation/recovery sessions in parks in China, I wanted to personally show my appreciation to all my players here at the Asian Games. These boys are thorough professionals and doing everything they can to make India proud. Against all odds, we have obtained our primary goal of qualifying for the last 16 and these players deserve all your love and praise,” Stimac wrote on X.

India finished at second place with one win, one loss, and a draw in Group A. India finished group stage matches with four points from three games.

India started their journey with a 5-1 loss against China in their first Group A match but won their second game against Bangladesh 1-0 and ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar.

Myanmar ended at third place with the same number of points while the host China topped group A with seven points.

In the match against Myanmar, India needed at least a draw to go to the next round of the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article





Source link

Previous article
BREAKING: Kwara Court Grants ‘Isese’ Religion Practitioner, Tani Olohun Bail But Lawyer Gives Reason Why Activist Can’t Regain Freedom Yet
Next article
BREAKING: Fire Guts Section Of Nigeria’s Supreme Court Building
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network