The organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have said they would return to the dialogue process after the meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which suggested an end to their nationwide protests.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with the president on Tuesday in Abuja, Joe Ajaero, national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the labour leaders thoroughly examined the proposed measures as the concerns that sparked the protests persist.

Ajaero said, “It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the extent of the success of the protest is underlined by the request of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

“The engagement was fruitful that immense mileage was gotten with regards to the issues that bogged down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy removal and necessitated the protest.

“He promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week. On the strength of the President’s pledge and commitment, we have decided for a return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation.

“Once again, we thank Nigerians while we wait for the government to fulfill its own part of the understanding as agreed with His Excellency; the President.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu met with the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The meeting held amid the nationwide strike which led to demonstrations and protests in several parts of the country over the untold hardship brought on Nigerians by the Tinubu administration which is barely two months old.

Several meetings between the labour leaders and the Nigerian government’s delegation had in the recent past failed to yield any results.

Days ago, the National Executive Council, NEC, of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) endorsed the August 2 nationwide strike and mass protests by NLC over the recent hike in pump price of petrol.

In a communique issued and signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugboaja at the end of the NEC meeting last Thursday, NEC members also approved other decisions reached by the Central Working Committee, CWC, of NLC, held on July 25, 2023.