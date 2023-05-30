Nollywood actors, Mofe Duncan and Deyemi Okanlawon have finally settled their rift.

The movie stars who have been at loggerheads over their age, have decided to call a truce.

The actors’ huge age difference has been a cause of argument between the two as Deyemi Okanlawon is older than Mofe.

Now that Mofe Duncan has stepped into the 40th club, the movie stars are calling it a truce for now, till Deyemi hits the 50th club.

Appreciating Deyemi, Mofe thanked him for his words and prayers and for being special.

He revealed that he was tempted to let him believe he was a better actor than him.

“We finally made up guys….and since I have a seat on the 4th floor, we’ve decided to call a truce till @deyemitheactor leaves me on the 4th floor and proceeds to the 5th (which is in about 2 years). Your speech last night bro…you truly are special. Thank you…..for your words and your prayers. Almost tempted to let you believe you’re a better actor than me for at least 48hrs, but to hell with that!”.

Reacting, Deyemi stated that he should have used deodorant.

“Sigh….you could have at least deodorant”.