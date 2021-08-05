‘We die here’ Actor Bolanle Ninalowo reveals his favourite female BBNaija season 6 housemate

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has unveiled his favourite female housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 6.

This comes a few hours after the actor declared support for the most male talked about male housemate, WhiteMoney, who is up for eviction this week.

According to Bolanle Ninalowo, even after declaring his support for WhiteMoney, he must support one woman too.

Bolanle said he’s supporting Liquorose, and she has become his favourite individual and has made a firm resolution about her.

He wrote: As a Makanaki i must support one woman too naa!! @liquorose ti di Eyan Maka. We die here niyen!!! Maka.

Liquorose, whose real name is Afije Rosaline Omokhoa, has a passion for dancing and acting, and she is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, alongside Efiokwu and Odiley.

Liquorose is also an actress, and her crew, GGB, had worked with famous Nigerian musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel and many others.