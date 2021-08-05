ENTERTAINMENT
‘We die here’ Actor Bolanle Ninalowo reveals his favourite female BBNaija season 6 housemate
Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has unveiled his favourite female housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 6.
This comes a few hours after the actor declared support for the most male talked about male housemate, WhiteMoney, who is up for eviction this week.
According to Bolanle Ninalowo, even after declaring his support for WhiteMoney, he must support one woman too.
Bolanle said he’s supporting Liquorose, and she has become his favourite individual and has made a firm resolution about her.
He wrote: As a Makanaki i must support one woman too naa!! @liquorose ti di Eyan Maka. We die here niyen!!! Maka.
Liquorose, whose real name is Afije Rosaline Omokhoa, has a passion for dancing and acting, and she is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, alongside Efiokwu and Odiley.
Liquorose is also an actress, and her crew, GGB, had worked with famous Nigerian musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel and many others.
BBNaija 2021: White Money speaks on his survival strategy
29 year old Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney during a diary session on the show on Tuesday, declared that sweeping and cooking are not his strategy to survive eviction from the show.
Putting his chances of surviving Sunday’s eviction at 70 percent, Whitemoney said fans might think his constant cooking and sweeping in the house is a survival strategy.
He, however, said he was trained that way and that he was just being himself.
Whitemoney named Maria and Pere as the two people who nominated him for eviction.
He said he knew that the two were the wildcards on the show and that is why they nominated him.
When asked how he felt about Maria nominating for eviction, he said “let Maria’s conscience do the job for her.”
Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Yousef and Niyi are up for eviction this week.
One of them will be evicted on Sunday’s live eviction show.
White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has successfully bought hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?
White Money took up the role of cooking in the house and prepared many delicacies for the housemates including, fried rice and chicken, okra soup and semo. His housemates have been spotted praising his cooking skills many times
Fans gift BBN’s Prince N10m at his birthday party
The Housemate of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition Prince Nelson Enwerem is unarguably loved by his fans as they continued to surprise him with mind-blowing gifts.
Just a few days after the reality TV star received surprise gifts for his birthday, including a plot of land, fans have also gifted him a whopping sum of 10 million at his birthday party in Lagos.
Prince took to his Instagram page to share moments from his birthday party where the 10 million cheque was also presented.
‘Please help me beg Davido not to sack me,’ – Isreal DMW cries out
One of DMW’s crew members, Isreal has publicly cried out for help by asking Nigerians to help him apologize to his boss, Davido, following reports that he has been sacked.
Recall that Davido sacked one Isreal DMW after he took to social media to drag the FBI following their order to arrest Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari for working with popular fraudster, Hushpuppi.
Why I was initiated into cult when I got married to Ned Nwoko – Regina Daniels
According to Isreal, Nigerians are not helping with their negative comments about him on social media.
Speaking further, Isreal said that he is currently depressed and Nigerians should apologize to Davido on his behalf.
He also apologised to Davido, adding that he did not know the gravity of what he said.
In his words;
“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, tru his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. Am very sorry sir”
See how social media users are reacting to this;
@itz_raymaaly wrote “Davido temper justice with mercy. He has learnt his lesson”
@officialzkuda wrote “He will learn how to talk maturely and how to mind his business next time.”
@abodundeolagoke wrote “A man’s source of income is his ” life”, for those people laughing I pray your source of income is not threatened.”
