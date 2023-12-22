‘We didn’t murder Imo monarch’ – IPOB replies Police

The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused the Nigeria Police Force of lying that its members murdered the traditional ruler of Otulu Community of Amaumara Mbaise in Ezinihite Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Joe Ochulor.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, denied the group’s involvement in the murder in a statement released on Thursday.

Parts of the statement read, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our unbroken and never-say die leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to debunk the Nigerian Police’s incoherent and disjointed story of IPOB’s involvement in the alleged murder of the kidnapped Imo State monarch.

“The Nigerian Police said that some suspected members of IPOB were fingered in the murder of the traditional ruler of Otulu Community, Amaumara Mbaise, in Ezinihite Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Joe Ochulor.

“According to the Nigerian Police, some indigenes of the community alleged that his assailants were suspected members of IPOB, and he could have been murdered because of his association with one of their indigenes identified simply as Chidiebere who went to the deceased traditional ruler following allegations of threat to his life by some IPOB members.