NEWS
We didn’t get N243.8B from Buhari govt – 36 governors
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) made up of the 36 state governors has denied receiving N243.8 billion as Paris Club refunds from the Buhari administration.
The NGF Secretariat disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, on Friday in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo described the allegation as a big lie and a figment of the imagination of its author.
He said that the announcement making the rounds that a disbursement of N243.8 billion to states in the month of August came to the attention of the forum as a surprise.
“The NGF wishes to state categorically that nothing can be farther from the truth as this disbursement did not happen and could not have happened as there are no further possibilities, that they can happen now, or in the future.
“The lie is further accentuated by the fact that the announcer has remained anonymous and to all intents and purposes, faceless.
“If it were true and the announcer sure of his facts, he would have owned the announcement in case anyone wanted to verify the information. But alas! “The faceless announcer of the fake disbursement, is apparently, completely oblivious of, or even clueless, about how the Paris Club refunds came about.
“This ignorance is either a sincere lack of knowledge of the process, or a deliberate effort to cause confusion in the land,” Bello-Barkindo said.
He added that the Paris Club is not a reserve institution from which the Federal Government could dip its hands and share monies to States.
He said it was a cumulative over-payment of debts by States, which has been refunded.
Bello-Barkindo called on the announcer of the rumour to desist from spreading malicious, mischievous and false information to the Nigerian public, especially where it involves money.
He said that such act could undermine the nation’s stability, especially at this inauspicious time when Nigeria’s finances are lean and security temperament fragile.
“There are myriads of ways to encourage the population to call their leadership to account but stoking the embers of discord by dishing out false information is doing the states, the governors and the citizens, as a whole, a disservice or even a calamity that no responsible citizen invites on his people.”
NEWS
Ortom to Buhari: Be ready to kill all of us to actualize your cattle agenda in Benue
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described as unfortunate, a situation where the people’s love, trust and votes for President Muhammadu Buhari are being rewarded with hate, cruelty and dictatorial policies aimed at grabbing their lands to donate to herders with their cows.
This is even as the governor emphasized that Buhari must be ready to kill everyone in the state to actualize his grazing reserves route.
“If President Buhari must actualize his cattle agenda in Benue State, he should be ready to kill all of us, hence grazing reserves and cattle routes are the only project the president has for Nigerians, I want to repeat, Benue is not interested in such a project,” he said.
Ortom, who was reacting to the statement credited to the Presidency indicating that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch,” 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country, described it as shocking and disappointing.
The governor said the Presidency was whipping a dead horse on the issue of grazing reserves in the country because Buhari is very much aware that all the northern states including his home state, Katsina and the entire southern states have unanimously rejected open grazing of livestock, therefore the Presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the issue of grazing reserves.
“It is now evident that the government at the centre prioritizes the welfare of cattle over human beings and is bent on taking Nigeria back to the precolonial era, because Nigeria has been turned to a cow republic by the present administration,” Ortom added.
He asked the federal government to be more worried about the millions of farmers displaced from their ancestral lands by continuous attacks by herdsmen which is threatening food security, instead of fighting for the well-being of cows.
Ortom said: “Millions of Nigerians have been displaced following attacks by armed herders and are currently suffering in IDP camps. Benue State for instance has over 1.5 million displaced people with thousands living in camps and many more were forced to flee their ancestral lands to stay under dehumanizing conditions in open fields. The Buhari administration does not seem to be worried about the food crisis already ravaging the country.”
“Farmers have been chased into IDP camps by herders and children are dying of starvation, yet what is more important to the Presidency is the well-being of cows,” he said.
Ortom who spoke through his chief press secretary Terver Akase also said he was equally disappointed with members of the committee which recommended that grazing reserves be established in parts of the country.
According to him, from the statement, it is now clear that the Presidency wants to plunge the country into an avoidable crisis, otherwise, there is no justification for President Buhari’s insistence that grazing reserves be established across the country when Nigerians have openly kicked against the policy and have embraced ranching in place of open grazing.
“I want to say here that the committee members are the real enemies of Nigeria. What they are doing is hypocrisy of the highest order. Members of the committee should know that posterity will judge everyone according to their deeds here on earth. Above all, there is God oh! the Buhari administration will not be in power forever,” he said.
“In a country where insecurity has reached an all-time high with hundreds of citizens being killed by armed herdsmen, bandits and other terrorists, the Presidency is only bordered about animals and their safety and is deploying all machinery and arsenal of government to impose grazing reserves and cattle routes on Nigerians. This is unacceptable.
“We challenge the Presidency to name what it has done to alleviate the plight of those displaced by herdsmen in Benue State since 2018? What is the difference between the Buhari administration’s approach to insecurity and the Taliban agenda in Afghanistan?”
NEWS
9 killed as rival bandits fight over ransom sharing
Two groups of bandits engaged in a gun duel over ransom sharing in Giwa local government area of the Kaduna state.
Nine of the bandits were killed in the process.
The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said credible intelligence networks informed the government of the development which was further corroborated by security agencies.
The commissioner said intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.ADVERTISEMENT
“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated,” the commissioner said in a statement.
Acting Kaduna State Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards apprehending criminal elements.
NEWS
Oluomo, three others arrested for murder
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four members of a syndicate who specialised in robbing and killing Point Of Sale (POS) and Uber operators.
Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement said the suspects, Kehinde Saliu Jelili aka Oluomo; Abiodun Akinola, Johnson Fakeye and Jamiu Akinola were all arrested following a complaint lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters on the 18th of April, 2021.
The complaint was made by one Aanu Salaudeen.
She said she was a POS attendant to one Abiodun Odebunmi and that her boss left his office at Aparadija the previous day, to meet a customer with N4 million to be used for POS transaction.
She stated further that the said Odebunmi has not been seen since then, and that all calls made to his line had not gone through.
According to her, they had earlier carried out a transaction of N1.5 million with the person who invited his boss the previous day, and that it was the same person, who called his boss to meet him at Ojuore to do another POS transaction of N4 million.
“Upon the report, the policemen at Onipanu commenced investigation into the sudden disappearance of the man.
Their efforts paid off when the burnt body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building at Arobieye area of Ota without the trace of his assailants.
“The case was briefly transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun.
Ajogun mandated the homicide team to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act within the shortest possible period.
“The CSP Femi Olabode-led homicide team, in compliance with the CP’s directive, embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to Otun Ekiti in Ekiti State where the suspect was discovered to be hibernating,” Oyeyemi explained.
Latest News
- ‘I still don’t understand why people criticise me so much’ – Regina Daniels
- Ortom to Buhari: Be ready to kill all of us to actualize your cattle agenda in Benue
- 9 killed as rival bandits fight over ransom sharing
- Oluomo, three others arrested for murder
- We didn’t get N243.8B from Buhari govt – 36 governors
Trending
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB’s Registrar for another 5 years
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Secondus leads PDP chieftains to meet with Obasanjo in Abeokuta (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Suspected herdsmen abduct two Nigerian university lecturers, others
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen shot student activist dead in front of LASU gate
-
CELEBRITIES24 hours ago
Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Arsenal announce Odegaard’s arrival, handed No.8 shirt
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Meet the Kano princess who stole heart of Buhari’s only son
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Abuja highway shut for Buhari