‘We didn’t call for Sanwo-Olu’s resignation” – Igbos in Lagos

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State has denied calling for the resignation of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The group’s President, Chief Sunday Ossai issued a rebuttal at a press conference by the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts on Thursday.

Ossai also said the people of South-East were supporting Sanwo-Olu’s re-election because he had fulfilled his campaign promises to them.

The Igbo leader declared that any vote outside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 11 would amount to a waste.

“I am a representative of Ndigbo in the state and as their mouthpiece,” NAN quoted him

“I hereby debunk the so-called statement that the Igbo body asked Sanwo-Olu to resign.”

President of Igbo Speaking Community, Chief Sunday Udeh; President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan and State Women Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chioma Okoro also addressed reporters.