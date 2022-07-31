ENTERTAINMENT
We can’t raise ransom for kidnapped actors — AGN
The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has said that the guild cannot set aside funds to pay the ransom of their kidnapped members.
Recall that two members of the AGN, Clemson Cornell and Cynthia Okereke, were kidnapped in Enugu, and their kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $100,000.
In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Rollas said “The Actors Guild of Nigeria cannot set apart funds for rescuing kidnapped actors, because we have not even set aside funds to help ailing actors. The insecurity in the nation is affecting everybody, not only actors.”
When asked how the AGN is planning to raise money for the release of the kidnapped actors, he said, “We are liasing with the family. It is not the guild that is supposed to provide the money. Right now, we are still brainstorming on what to do, while the security operatives are also doing their jobs.
“We have already taken a proactive step to say that actors should not go to the outskirts of town to shoot films. Even the ones who are filming in cities should ensure that they have adequate security.”
Rollas also stated that though a demand for ransom had been made, no ultimatum had been given on when the money should be paid.
Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
There seems to be new relationships in the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ house as four housemates have been caught kissing.
The housemates, Doyin, Cyph, Eloswag and Phyna shared their first kiss in the house on Saturday.
Doyin and Cyph shared a long kiss after the Saturday night party, while Phyna and Eloswag kissed while dancing at the party.
Although Doyin had informed Shegzz that she is attracted to him and would have been in his space if he wasn’t involved with Bella, her kiss with Cyph has been recorded as the first in the Level Up edition.
The duo intimately danced together and shared a kiss when Biggie asked all housemates to return to the house.
However, their relationship will be long distance because Cyph and Phyna are in the Level one house, while Doyin and Eloswag are in Level two house.
The housemates would only meet during HOH games, Friday night games and Saturday night party.
Speaking to Amaka and Christy, Phyna said although Eloswag informed her that many girls in his level are crushing on him, he wants to know her better.
“I went straight up to him (Eloswag) and told him I like him, he told me that there are 2 other girls that told him same. I told him I am glad I came first.”
The level up season started last week Saturday and the winner will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.
Singer Portable makes u-turn, tenders apology to Headies Awards
Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has now tendered an apology to the Headies Awards.
The singer seems to have retraced his steps as he apologized for his wrong action.
Hours after the news broke out of his disqualification, Portable put up a video where he stated that he was unbothered about their decision.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Portable apologized to the award organizers.
The singer urged his fans to keep voting for him despite the disqualification.
His apology is coming hours after he blasted the award organizers for disqualifying him over his controversial statement.
The controversial singer infuriated many when he claimed he was affiliated with the notorious one million boys.
The ‘Zazuu’ crooner created fresh trouble for himself and his career when he emphatically claimed he was the one that formed one million boys and Ajah boys group.
The video generated angry reactions from Nigerians who called him out for his barbaric behavior and unbridled tongue that would lead him to jail.
Following the shocking revelation, Portable was disqualified by Smooth Productions, organizers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies.
In a statement released on Tuesday, July 26, the organizers condemned the controversial artiste for claiming affliction with the dreaded robbery gang known as ‘1 Million boys’.
Rather than be remorseful about the disqualification, Portable took to his Instagram page to brag about his worth.
In a video posted on his IG, Portable stated that he had fans, and people who will vote for him.
“I gat people, I know people, o got fans, I got 1m fans, Akoi competition, no ripping, ema fo owo ra award. What belong to me wouldn’t pass me by God’s grace. I got fans, my fans will fight and vote for me”.
In a follow-up post, Portable shared a video of him and his wife as he affirmed that he doesn’t regret his actions.
“I got talent I got God I got money I got fame I got wife I got children. God bless my family, I got motor, I got house, I don’t regret my actions”.
Beyoncé releases long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance
Beyoncé fans, rejoice!
The musician, 40, officially released her seventh studio album Renaissance as the clock struck midnight early Friday morning.
Featuring previously released lead single “Break My Soul,” which dropped last month, the dance-heavy LP features 15 other tracks: “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” “Energy” featuring BEAM, “Church Girl,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Tems, “Heated,” “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind,” “America Has a Problem,” “Pure/Honey” and “Summer Renaissance.”
In contrast to the ultra-personal material of her previous solo album, 2016’s Lemonade, the songs on Renaissance are clearly crafted for dance floors and laden with mainly confident, often sexy lyrics about celebrating your identity and having fun. “Comfortable in my skin / Cozy with who I am / I love myself, goddamn,” Beyoncé declares on “Cozy.”
However, she seems to reference her relationship with JAY-Z and its rumored turbulence — widely believed to have inspired Lemonade — a couple of brief times throughout the record. “If you keep playing with my heart, boy / I’m just as petty as you are,” she sings on “Heated.”
“Plastic Off the Sofa,” meanwhile, seems to nod to some of the public’s perception of the couple following the confessional album. “We don’t need the world’s acceptance / They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy,” she says in the first verse. “I’ll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal, your arsenal.”
In a message shared ahead of Renaissance‘s release, Beyoncé revealed the album will be part of a “three-act project.”
She wrote: “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”
