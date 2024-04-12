Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration cannot fix the five decades of power sector challenges in one year.

Adelabu disclosed this in a Channels Television interview on Thursday.

He said the government is making consistent and gradual progress towards solving the power sector’s challenges.

“The problem we are having is an accumulated problem of over 50 years; it will not disappear in one year, but we’ve been making consistent and gradual progress”, he said.

His comment comes amid the recent hike in electricity tariff for customers under Band A.

The tariff hike had created disaffection and anger among Nigerians, especially the Organized Labour Unions, who were calling for a reversal.