NEWS
We are taking over Biafran territories starting from Anambra on May 30 – BNG claims
The Biafran National Guard, BNG, has vowed to hoist the Biafran Military Flag of Authority by 30th of May, 2021.
According to the group, the activity will signify the total takeover of Biafran territories which will start from Anambra State.
In a statement signed by Colonel Nsikak Akpan, Head BNG/BSMCA, the group also said that it has banned the Nigerian flag from being hoisted or displayed in any part of Biafra territory.
The BNG said that recent activities of the ‘unknown gunmen’ in the South-East would amount to kindergarten compared to the mayhem they will unleash on the Nigeria State, including its parastatals and installation located in Biafra territories.
The BNG also said that it would not allow the governorship election to hold in Anambra State, adding that the State would no longer be governed in any form affliated to the Nigeria State
“After extensive deliberations and consultations, the Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration {BSMCA} comprising of BNG Head, the Provincial Adjutant(s) and Acting Administrator(s) of the Biafran Army, Biafran Navy, Biafran Air-Force and Biafran Detective Force vows to hoist the Biafran Military Flag of Authority which will officially signify the change from Transitional to Provisional government and the total takeover of Biafra territories beginning from May 30th 2021.
“The BSMCA states that the Biafran National Guard {BNG} will kick start her activities in defunct Anambra state, emphasizing that the slated November governorship poll will not be allowed to hold and the defunct state shall nonstop be disrupted from been governed in any form affliated to the Nigeria State.
“The Nigeria security forces must desists from authorizing arrest, patrol, checkpoint or show of uniform in Biafra territory.
“Also, this is to forewarn that the Nigerian flag is therefore banned and must not be seen hoisted or displayed in any part of Biafra territory or there shall be severe consequences against those who flouts the order.
“Depicting the recent activities of the so-called unknown gunmen as kindergarten compared to the mayhem that shall be unleashed by the Biafran National Guard on the Nigeria State including its parastatals and installation located in Biafra territories.
“These vengeance shall be launched from defunct Anambra state for the arbitrary violation of the fundamental freedom and human rights of these Biafran prisoners of conscience for over fifteen (15) years.
“Beseeching the Biafran Transitional Parliament to approve the list of Administrators for the various Departments of the Biafran Army, Biafran Navy, Biafran Air-Force and Biafran Detective Force which was forwarded for screening to the Upper and Lower Chambers.
“The Council called on every Biafran men and women still serving the Nigeria State security forces to resign henceforth as the grace given will expire after the hoisting of the Biafra Military Flag of Authority.
“The Council implores the people of Biafra to be patient and tolerant as events unfolds because it shall become uncomfortable and severe but these are price that must be paid for our freedom.
“Furthermore, this is to inform all and sundry from 27th – 30th of October 2021, a live broadcast of the Biafran National Guard shall be delivered by the Provincial Government where the future of the sovereign state of Biafra shall be unveiled,” it claimed.
NEWS
Gov. Tambuwal loses 4th commissioner
The Sokoto State Commissioner of Agriculture, Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, is dead.
He died in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after years of battling diabetes.
Arzika was once chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto.
He held several positions, including Commissioner of Education under Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s administration.
He was a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.
The deceased is survived by two wives, seven children and many grand children.
This is the fourth Commissioner who lost his life under the Tambuwal administration.
NEWS
Aggrieved Niger residents block Abuja-Kaduna highway over series of kidnappings
There is a protest ongoing around Gauraka town, located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State.
Aggrieved residents trooped to the streets on Monday to protest over kidnap incidents in the area.
It was gathered that the police division in the area was set ablaze by the rioters.
Six persons were abducted in the town and N2 million was paid before they were released about two months ago.
Four other residents have been abducted about 5 days ago and are yet to be released
A gang of kidnappers stormed the area on Sunday and abducted 16 residents.
Gridlock caused by the roadblock has extended to the Zuma military barrack and Madalla area in the other axis.
In a related development, a vehicle conveying some people suspected to be kidnappers was set ablaze around Madalla area of the high way around 11 am on Monday.
NEWS
10 children of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Gabchiya, set to wed same day
Ten siblings, all children of prominet Islamic preacher and Chief Imam of the University of Maiduguri, Dr Imam Sheikh Muhammad Goni Ali Gabchiya, will wed same day.
The wedding Fatiha will be held on June 25th, 2021 at the University of Maiduguri, Central Masjid.
Sheikh Gabchiya is a Kanuri man but born and brought up in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and currently lives in Maiduguri as one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Africa.
The names of the ten children are listed below:
1) Ali Muhammad Ali Gabchiya (Malam Bana)
2) Irbad Muhammad Ali Bin Gabchiya
3) Muktar Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
4) Malik Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
5) Shafi Ibn Gabchiya Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
6) Fatima Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
7) Zubaidah Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
8) Busaina Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
9) Haizuran Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
10) Haula Muhammad Ali Gabchiya
Trending
-
NEWS1 week ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES5 days ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Ideal sex spot in your house!
-
LIFESTYLES4 days ago
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
Small 4-5 is lethal!