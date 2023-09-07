We are shocked by outcome of Presidential Tribunal, says PDP Chairman

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has said his party is shocked by the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The tribunal had validated the election of President Bola Tinubu, dismissing the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, PDP candidate in the Presidential election.

In his remarks, before the presidential candidate of the party addressed the media at the party headquarters on Thursday, Damagum said the tribunal’s pronouncement was received with shock.

“Lawyers, politicians and other other stakeholders from all divides were left confused as both law and facts were visibly thrown overboard,” he said.

Damagum noted that the judgement of the PEPT left lovers of democracy in and outside the country, more confused with a lot of questions whether the Nigerian Constitution, Electoral Act and other laws guiding the conduct of credible election in our country are still functional.

He said: “Close observation from the faces of Nigeria across the country shows hopelessness and despair since the pronouncement of the judgment.

“As a law abiding political party, we receive the judgment with shock along with other Nigerians. Members should however not lose focus or be distracted.”

He also called on members of the party not to lose focus as the NWC is doing everything possible to keep the party together and give the government a credible opposition, “while we continue to pursue our mandate.”