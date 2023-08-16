One of the highest-rated youngsters in the game, RB Leipzig forward Fabio Carvalho is a superstar in the making. After making giant forward strides at Fulham, the young Portuguese earned a prized move to Liverpool while being a teenager. The move didn’t really fetch him the minutes he wanted at the club, and just one year later, Carvalho finds himself in Leipzig, a club that has become a talent factory, nurturing young talents at a speed that would envy most other top clubs in Europe. Having joined Leipzig on a season-long loan from Liverpool, Carvalho made his first appearance for the club in a monumental 3-0 win over Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in German Super Cup.

A rapid player on the ball, Carvalho doesn’t just know how to take on defenders one-on-one and find his teammates with accurate passes but also has an eye for goal. With Christopher Nkunku gone, Leipzig will need goals from wide spaces and Carvalho could be the perfect replacement to fulfill that role.

In a chat with NDTV, Fabio Carvalho opened up on a number of topics, ranging from his ambitions at RB Leipzig to what transpired between him and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

1. RB Leipzig have a reputation for accelerating the growth of young players, producing some exciting names in the process. Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku, Dayot Upamecano, Dani Olmo, just to name a few. Other than you, this year, the club has signed Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simmons, and a few others. Was the club’s successful past in developing youngsters a factor for you to join?

Yes, of course. You mentioned a lot of names that have gone on to do great in their careers. RB Leipzig, obviously, have the reputation to do so. When I heard they were interested in me, it was kind of a no-brainer. I wanted to come here and play as many games as I can. The manager is great as well. Everyone here is welcoming, so I have come here to keep playing and keep doing my best.

2. RB Leipzig made a statement by defeating Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup. It was also your first trophy with the club. Tell us something about the win, considering the fact that it came against the most-decorated club in Germany.

Everyone knows what Bayern Munich do and how they do it. They play great football. But as you said, we’ve got great young players who have come in. We have hungry players, who are here to prove a point. Plenty of experienced players that we have had before. So, it’s a good mix where everyone tries to get the best out of each other. Training is competitive, and if that’s the case, we take that onto the pitch and we did so the other day. We will keep working to build on it and get more wins.

3. Did you get any advice from Naby Keita or Ibrahima Konate, former RB Leipzig players, before making the move from Liverpool?

I spoke to Ibu (Ibrahima Konate) when I signed. I texted him, and we spoke about it. When I was there, I didn’t speak to anyone. Only after I signed, I spoke to him and he only had good things to say. I saw his journey here and what he went on to do. I am here now and that’s all I am focussed on.

4. You said that there wasn’t much communication between you and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last season. Was there another support staff or teammate you would often talk to in times when things weren’t going as planned for you?

I spoke to Jurgen Klopp. What I said in that interview was, I didn’t speak to him about coming to RB Leipzig. There was a bit of a misunderstanding. Regarding players, I spoke to James Milner, the captain Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) as well. I spoke to a few players and they just told me to keep going, keep working, and things would happen. I think that’s my mindset, to keep working as hard as I can and things will happen.

5. You were on the Liverpool bench last season in two matches against Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane scored in both matches. How was it playing against him in the German Super Cup?

What do you think such a signing means for the Bundesliga and especially for RB Leipzig in the league title race?

Everyone knows the career of Harry Kane. I don’t really like speaking about other players but everyone knows what he brings, what he has done in England. He has come to Bayern Munich and made them strong. He is a great player. We’ve got star players here as well, hungry players.

6. Marco Rose is considered a manager who likes his team to press, and play intensive football. How has been your interaction with him, especially with regards to the role you are to play in the team?

He knows what kind of a player I am. As the weeks have gone, we are getting to know each other. The start was a little tough as I didn’t understand (what he wanted me to do). The more he has helped me, the more he has spoken to me after training, the more I have understood. He is a great manager and a great person as well. If you are a great manager but not a great person, it doesn’t go hand in hand. I am getting to know him, his playing style. The more I train, every day I can prove him, I am just going to be ready when he needs me.

7. Have you settled into life at Leipzig. How do you like the city?

The fans are great. The city, it’s different from London. For me, it’s better because I like to chill, not really do much. It’s nice for me as I like to go outside for walks.

8. In the Bundesliga, fans are an integral part of the football ecosystem. How is your relationship with them developing?

Like you said these are still early days but the reception we had the other day away at Bayern was great. It was even better with everyone, the fans were just there. When the celebrations began, the love we got from them was just great. The more games we do, the better we perform, the more love we’ll get. That’s the best thing.

9. What is the first name thing that comes to your mind when you hear India?

Different cultures, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. The love, food as well. Obviously, the curry is nice and I would love to go to India to be fair, and I know some players have gone there and had a lovely time. The people are lovely. I would love to go there.

10. Have you ever tried any Indian cuisine, movies or followed cricket, a sport that has its roots in England?

I watched a bit of cricket. Not the biggest of fans, but I know cricket is massive in India. I’ve been to the Oval in London. I love the New Fields stadium as well.

When I first came to England, I went to Old Trafford Stadium. Thought I was going to the football stadium, ended up being the cricket stadium.

Rapid Fire Q&A:

Fastest player in the team:Lois Openda

Funniest player in the team:Benjamin Sesko

The most active player on social media:Benny (Benjamin Henrichs)

Toughest defender in the team:All of them

Three players you idolised growing up:Ronaldinho, Messi, Ronaldo

Win the FIFA World Cup or Win the Champions League final by scoring a hat-trick:That’s a tough question, winning the Champions League while scoring a hat-trick.

Score from the halfway line or dribble past 6 players to score: Going past 6 players to score a goal.