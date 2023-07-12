WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that Tyson Fury has been granted “special permission” to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The news comes just hours after a fight date has been agreed between the duo for later this year.

Following the announcement, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed how Fury was able to get permission to fight, and that he won’t be stripped of any titles for the bout. “Last night it was announced that the Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be fighting in Saudi Arabia against UFC’s former champion Francis Ngannou in a ten round fight,” he said.

“He asked for a special permission to the World Boxing Council. As you know Fury did everything possible to fight [Oleksandr] Usyk since December of last year, he has tried everything possible to fight [Anthony] Joshua, to fight against Andy Ruiz.

“Anyways, he hasn’t been able to land a top tier fight and it is because of that, by not having an official challenger, he has been granted permission to do a fight in October 28 in Saudi Arabia.”