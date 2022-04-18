It’s alright if you don’t feel confident all the time.

There are going to be low moments where you may feel uncomfortable and disappointed with your own body.

And many people tend to feel this, when they are engaging in any sexual activity with another person since this requires them to come out of their comfort zone and bare themselves completely in front of their partner.

Here are some ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex.

1.Admire what you have got

Start looking at yourself in the mirror, so that you can admire every essence of yourself. The more you are in tune with your body, the more you will be able to express yourself in front of your partner.

2. Explore what you like

Don’t go rushing into sex. Take your time with every step that you take with your partner. If you’re starting with foreplay, try to identify what arouses you. And if you’re going forward with oral sex, then understand if you’re comfortable with giving or receiving it. When you realise your preferences during sex, you will get even more confident.

3.Talk with your partner

There’s more to sex than just doing it. You have to communicate your desires to your partner and even let them know what you don’t like during sex. The more you suppress your thoughts in bed, the wider the gap becomes between you two.

4. Get yourself in the mood

To know what gets you in a sexy mood, you will first need to introspect and understand what turns you on. If listening to some slow music or drinking wine helps you feel better, then so be it. Don’t eliminate things just because it doesn’t feel ‘natural.’