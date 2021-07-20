Ways to control anger issues in relationships

Do you sometimes get the urge to yell at your partner because you are so angry at their antics?

Well, you’re not alone. Being frustrated and angry with your partner’s actions is quite natural at times but when this escalates into a full-blown fight, things can get pretty ugly. In fact, anger is one of the leading reasons why relationships shatter, leaving a horrid scar behind. Learning to tame that anger is as important as communicating your concerns to your partner effectively.

And so, we bring to you some ways in which you can control your anger issues in the relationship.

1.Leave the fight

It’s wise to leave the fight when you find yourself shaking with anger or if your fists are clenched. By treating it as a ‘time-out’, you are giving your partner and yourself some time to introspect upon the matter. Don’t treat it as a disrespectful move if your partner wants to escape and think separately. Time alone can reduce conflicts to a great extent in the next discussion.



2. Don’t complain to others

When you get angry with your partner, you tend to spill out all your frustration while talking to your friend. Unintentionally, you also let out other little secrets or little details that your partner can find insulting. Venting out your feelings with your close friend may give you temporary relief but may leave your partner feeling defensive.

3. Understand the source of anger

There might be certain reasons why your anger has been escalating for some time now. Insecurities, jealousy, anxiety, stress are some of the reasons why anger takes a more stern turn. You may feel anxious because you aren’t able to perform a task as quickly as you should and as a result, you try to mask that anxiety with anger.

4. Negative thinking patterns

Personality traits play a major role in serious anger issues. Generalising, blaming, exaggeration, jumping to conclusions without listening to your partner etc. are some issues that influence your angry behaviour, causing you to be more furious than usual. Reacting to a situation maturely and thinking logically is the best way to stop a fight.

5. Past incidents

Never brood over hurtful fights in the past. Bringing up past incidents in your current argument will only fan the fuel, and not slow it down. You should learn to let go of grudges because the more you remember hurtful words from the past, the angrier you can get.

6. Calm down

Once you have taken your time alone and have calmed down, speak to your partner. Ask them first if they are ready to discuss the matter yet and if they aren’t, then you should wait. If the fight requires you to apologise, then do so. Bowing down to your ego will do you no good. Additionally, focus on resolving the fight and not on winning it. That’s a huge mistake that couples usually make, leading to resentment.