What would you do if you ran into a former President?

Daura residents and visitors were in for a surprise when former President Muhammadu Buhari took a walk around the town on Wednesday without any fun fare.

Buhari was only accompanied by two security guards.

On the way, he got a chance to meet with all sorts of folks, who weren’t expecting to meet the former President .

Buhari’s former media aide, Bashir Ahmad shared footage of the once-in-a-lifetime moment in a Twitter video, with the caption “The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.

Check it out below.