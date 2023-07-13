Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeNEWSWatch what happens when former President Buhari takes a surprise stroll around...
NEWS

Watch what happens when former President Buhari takes a surprise stroll around Daura [VIDEO]

0
Lekan Oladeinde
By Lekan Oladeinde
Former President Buhari takes a stroll in Daura

What would you do if you ran into a former President?

Daura residents and visitors were in for a surprise when former President Muhammadu Buhari took a walk around the town on Wednesday without any fun fare.

Buhari was only accompanied by two security guards.

On the way, he got a chance to meet with all sorts of folks, who weren’t expecting to meet the former President .

Buhari’s former media aide, Bashir Ahmad shared footage of the once-in-a-lifetime moment in a Twitter video, with the caption “The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.

Check it out below.

Previous article
Makinde runs a voodoo Administration – Oyo APC
Next article
Robert De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen suffered ‘complication’ after giving birth
Lekan Oladeinde
Lekan Oladeinde
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network