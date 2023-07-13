What would you do if you ran into a former President?
Daura residents and visitors were in for a surprise when former President Muhammadu Buhari took a walk around the town on Wednesday without any fun fare.
Buhari was only accompanied by two security guards.
On the way, he got a chance to meet with all sorts of folks, who weren’t expecting to meet the former President .
Buhari’s former media aide, Bashir Ahmad shared footage of the once-in-a-lifetime moment in a Twitter video, with the caption “The street of Daura couldn’t believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 12, 2023