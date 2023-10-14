



One of the most eagerly anticipated fights of the year is finally upon us as YouTube sensation KSI takes on Tommy Fury in a cruiserweight professional crossover boxing match. The two fighters are part of a double headline bill at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 with both orthodox competitors defending professional unbeaten records. Here, Express Sport brings you all the key details about the fight.

When is the fight? Tommy Fury v KSI is set to take place on Saturday, October 14 at Manchester’s AO Arena. The fight will consist of six three-minute rounds and will be contested at 183 pounds. The show is a double main event alongside Logan Paul v Dillon Danis. The event’s undercard will get underway at 6pm with ring walks for the headliners starting at 9pm. How to watch? Tommy Fury v KSI is being shown exclusively live on pay-per-view by TV broadcaster DAZN. The fight and full main card will be available on their PPV channel with the preliminary card streamed on YouTube. The main card consists of Tommy Fury vs. KSI, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate and Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas. The preliminary card is Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts.

Price in the UK The standalone PPV price is not yet confirmed but previous similar fights have been priced at around £16.99 for existing subscribers and £24.98 for new subscribers. If you’re planning to pay for the fight, subscribing now would allow you to take advantage of the existing subscriber rate. Subscribing to DAZN costs £9.99 per month for a Monthly Saver, which requires a 12-month contract, or £19.99 for the Flexible pass, requiring 30 days’ notice to cancel.

There appears to be no love lost between the two fighters. At a press conference on August 22, Fury’s father John Fury flipped two tables over on stage before the warring entourages had to be separated by security. KSI and Tommy Fury have traded insults in a typical trash talk exchange leading up to the fight. KSI said: “When I come through and knock him out repeatedly, it’s over man. Like when I literally ruin your life bro, it’s done. And I’ll be the man to do it, and I can’t wait. And I’ll do it with a smile. “Hopefully I’ll get to slap your dad as well after I beat you,” before acting out a slapping motion. Fury told the Manchester Evening News: “I’m interested in breaking his face in, that’s his world. I’m seriously gonna do him some serious injuries on the fight night so he better be prepared. “He can’t keep off the internet, so that to me screams signs of nervousness. This fight will not go to points, I’m not letting it go to points.”





Source link