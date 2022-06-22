CELEBRITIES
WATCH: Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for misbehaving on Instagram Live: ‘Stop it!’
Kim Kardashian was forced to discipline her oldest son, Saint West, for yelling inappropriate things during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old billionaire was in the backseat of an SUV in New York City when she started live-streaming with her two boys, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.
“Say hi!” she encouraged them in the selfie-style video, explaining, “This is called Instagram Live.”
“Hi, weirdos!” Saint interjected as he popped up from outside the frame, prompting his mom to turn her head quickly in his direction and scold him.
“Hey, stop it!” she demanded, right before Psalm started mumbling and babbling loudly.
Popping back into the frame, Saint then flashed a mischievous grin and added, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!”
The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star once again turned to face her unruly child. “Hey! Saint,” she said disapprovingly, prompting Psalm to chime in with more high-pitched gibberish.
“Look what you’re teaching him,” an exacerbated Kardashian said to Saint, prompting him to defend his little brother.
“This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” he insisted to the camera, grabbing little Psalm by the shoulders.
At another point during the video, Kardashian pointed out a toy store and said to her screaming kids, “That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”
The boys then began chanting about Pokémon but quickly settled down and even obliged when their mom asked them each for a kiss.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
This isn’t the first time the curly-haired cutie has shown off his boisterous personality for an audience.
During a mid-April episode of the family’s Hulu show, “The Kardashians,” Saint decided to get up from the kitchen table, unprovoked, and approach the cameraperson who was filming him.
“I’m going to punch the cameras,” the tiny tot declared as his clenched fist overtook the entirety of the frame.
Kardashian brushed off the minor incident with a chuckle — until Saint went in for a second swing. That’s when she changed her tone and reprimanded him verbally.
The reality star shares the two boys — as well as daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she praised earlier in the day for helping with the launch of her new skincare line, Skkn by Kim.
“I always give credit where credit is due,” Kardashian explained in an Instagram Story video, adding that the rapper and Yeezy designer, 45, had a heavy hand in the naming and packaging of her products.
CELEBRITIES
Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper
Even though he’s not with us anymore, Tupac Shakur’s legacy continues to live on.
When not making hit records, Shakur, who died in 1996, imagined owning an eatery called the Powamekka Café, which he meticulously detailed on a page of yellow-lined paper in a notebook.
Now, the late rapper’s family opened a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles of the same name and is set to welcome diners until June 30.
The restaurant, which is an entity of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen, serves lunch and dinner, and its menu features the “Changes” hitmaker’s favorite dishes, including fried chicken wings and meatloaf.
The “California Love” rapper came up with the concept before his murder nearly 26 years ago – which remains unsolved. In September 1996, Shakur was hit four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later at the age of 25.
In a handwritten note found by family members, Tupac wanted the cafe to be a place for “divaz” and “playaz.” His family shared an image of the said note on Instagram.
Tupac also wrote that he wanted his restaurant to be “a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay,” which would be “the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world’z cold reality.”
According to Eater Los Angeles, the pop-up eatery already appeared in Fresno, Calif., and New York City in past years.
CELEBRITIES
Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
Elon Musk’s brood just keeps growing.
The Tesla mogul and his on-again, off-again partner, Grimes, secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021.
The unusually named tot, who goes by Y, joins Musk’s six other children: Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian and X.
Meet the billionaire businessman’s kids and their mothers below.
Nevada Alexander Musk
After marrying in January 2000, Musk and Canadian author Justine Wilson welcomed son Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at only 10 weeks.
Griffin and Xaiver Musk
After losing their firstborn, Musk and Wilson turned to IVF to grow their family. She gave birth to twin sons Griffin and Xavier Musk in April 2004. The boys are now 17.
In June 2022, Xavier filed a legal request to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking the last name of the teen’s mom.
The filing lists their reason for the name change as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk
The former couple also used IVF to welcome triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian in January 2006. The trio are now 16.
Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008 and share custody of their five sons.
X AE A-XII Musk
After two marriages to “Westworld” star Talulah Riley and a brief relationship with actress Amber Heard, Musk started dating singer Grimes in May 2018. She gave birth to their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. X is now 1.
X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law for not being part of the English alphabet, forcing his parents to change his name.
Musk and Grimes broke up in September 2021.
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
Grimes revealed in March 2022 that she and the SpaceX founder had welcomed his first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021. She was given the nickname Y after their other child being named X.
Grimes referred to Musk as her “boyfriend” in the bombshell Vanity Fair interview, though she called their relationship “fluid.” Hours after the cover story was published, however, she tweeted that they had since split again.
CELEBRITIES
Michael B. Jordan scrubs Lori Harvey from his Instagram after breakup
Michael B. Jordan has scrubbed Lori Harvey clean from his Instagram – exactly two weeks after she erased every trace of their relationship from her own account.
It appears the actor, 35, has deleted all photos featuring his ex, 25, since their split in early June. The two had been dating since fall 2021.
The model’s father, “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, confirmed the two broke up via his morning radio show on June 6.
“Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said, implying that the relationship ended amicably.
“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”
Steve did hint, however, that dating in the public eye may have contributed to the couple’s demise. He also said that he still has love for the “Black Panther” star.
“He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know,” the TV host, 65, explained. “It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”
Harvey took to Instagram almost immediately following the breakup to wipe her profile clean of her ex.
A source told People at the time that the two were both “completely heartbroken” and still “love” each other.
Harvey took to Instagram almost immediately following the breakup to wipe her profile clean of her ex.
A source told People at the time that the two were both “completely heartbroken” and still “love” each other.
Latest News
- Gunmen behead another abducted Anambra ex-lawmaker after family paid N15million ransom
- Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP
- Putin to meet leaders from bloc of countries that have not condemned his invasion of Ukraine
- Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper
- Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian petrol marketers, IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre Amid Scarcity
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for ‘throwing that ass down’ in rare post
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
Who are Elon Musk’s kids? His 7 children’s names, ages and mothers
-
NEWS1 day ago
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Nigerians defy CBN’s ban, double Bitcoin transactions in May
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session