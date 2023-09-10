WATCH: India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

India on Sunday formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping, that was held in New Delhi this weekend.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Speaking on the occasion, Lula da Silva congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.

Lula da Silva also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.