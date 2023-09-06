As the Presidential Petition Election Tribunal judgement continues in Abuja , a video of Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo dozing off in court has taken over social media.

During the lengthy court reading, the former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign council could be seen taken the opportunity to rest his eyes.

From the video, Keyamo eyes closed, and his head bounced up and down several times like someone fighting off exhaustion.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: