Daniel Dubois is looking to get his heavyweight boxing career back on track tonight when he faces Jarrell Miller in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. British fighter Dubois arrives with a point to prove after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in the ninth round of their fight back in August. Usyk hit the canvas himself in the fifth round – though it wasn’t counted as a legitimate knockdown – and managed to recover to retain his WBO, WBA and IBF belts, leaving Dubois to wonder what might have been.

With two career defeats to his name, the 26-year-old must start to build his world championship challenge again, but he faces a brutal opponent in the shape of American Miller.

‘Big Baby’ is undefeated and has won his last three fights after returning from a 43-month suspension for failing drugs tests.

The former kickboxer had been due to face Anthony Joshua in 2019 but was denied the chance after testing positive for a banned substance. Instead, AJ faced Andy Ruiz Jr, who pulled off a shock win.

Express Sport has all the key details for tonight’s fight.

When is the fight?

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller takes place tonight (Saturday, December 23) at the Kingdom Aren in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is part of the huge ‘Day of Reckoning’ event, featuring a double headline bill consisting of Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker.

The undercard will get underway at 4pm UK time with ring walks for the Dubois v Miller fight expected to commence from around 9.45pm, providing that the card is running to schedule.