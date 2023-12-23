Daniel Dubois is looking to get his heavyweight boxing career back on track tonight when he faces Jarrell Miller in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. British fighter Dubois arrives with a point to prove after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in the ninth round of their fight back in August. Usyk hit the canvas himself in the fifth round – though it wasn’t counted as a legitimate knockdown – and managed to recover to retain his WBO, WBA and IBF belts, leaving Dubois to wonder what might have been.
With two career defeats to his name, the 26-year-old must start to build his world championship challenge again, but he faces a brutal opponent in the shape of American Miller.
‘Big Baby’ is undefeated and has won his last three fights after returning from a 43-month suspension for failing drugs tests.
The former kickboxer had been due to face Anthony Joshua in 2019 but was denied the chance after testing positive for a banned substance. Instead, AJ faced Andy Ruiz Jr, who pulled off a shock win.
Express Sport has all the key details for tonight’s fight.
When is the fight?
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller takes place tonight (Saturday, December 23) at the Kingdom Aren in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is part of the huge ‘Day of Reckoning’ event, featuring a double headline bill consisting of Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker.
The undercard will get underway at 4pm UK time with ring walks for the Dubois v Miller fight expected to commence from around 9.45pm, providing that the card is running to schedule.
How to watch
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller will be shown exclusively live on DAZN Pay Per View, with the premium event coverage starting at 7pm UK time.
The event will cost £19.99 to watch live on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app.
What’s on the undercard?
Here is the full eight-fight card for the event:
Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight
Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight
Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – Cruiserweight
Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title
Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight
What’s been said?
Miller clearly fancies his chances against Dubois. He told reporters: “Thank you, Daniel Dubois, for being the dummy to sign the contract, because I’m gonna beat your ass.
“There’s a saying we have in New York, we smell b**** in him. Once the b**** is in you, it ain’t going nowhere. He quit against Joe Joyce. He got beat up and knocked out by a jab by Usyk. Those are small guys. Well, Joyce is big but he ain’t Big Baby big.”
Dubois said: “He’s doing his part for the show, so let him carry on. I got to make him the quitter and turn it around on all of them.
“This is the fight that I think I need at this stage. Let’s go for it. No ducking, no dodging in this game. I want to leave a legacy behind that’s remembered and make sure I finish what we started.”