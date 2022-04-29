WATCH: Burna Boy thrills audience at historic New York concert

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, dazzled music lovers on Thursday night during his historic concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

At the sold-out concert, the ‘African Giant’ crooner delivered a colourful performance of some of his hit songs.

With the concert, the singer joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artistes who have sold out the storied venue.

It also makes him the first Nigerian singer to headline a concert at the 20,000-capacity venue.

In a Twitter post, he recounted his journey in New York and how he has headlined some other major events.

“The journey in NY has been a blessing. PlayStation theatre in 2017, Gramercy theatre in 2018, the Apollo in 2019 and today 2022 we are in Madison Square Garden. Thank you New York for sticking with me all these years through this great Journey,” he wrote.

