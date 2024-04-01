In a video that has gone viral today, FC Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez was seen getting angry at a young fan and reprimanding him for something that was said to him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident happened after today’s training session when the veteran defender was driving out from Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The fan and his friend appeared to have said something ‘insulting’ to Martinez, who did not take it kindly.

Stopping his vehicle and stepping out, the former Athletic Club defender hit out at the fan, angrily saying:

“This is the last time you call me a fool, the last time. The last time you insult me. And your friend the same. Did you hear or not? The last time. And don’t be cocky.

⛔️✋🏼 Inigo Martinez said stop to some fans insulting him. pic.twitter.com/YZJcs8WFFe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

Unsavoury incidents involving some fans outside the training facilities have become somewhat of a recurrence at Barcelona in recent years.

Former defender Samuel Umtiti had faced an incident in 2021 when fans got on top of the bonnet of his car, forcing him to get out and reprimand them.

In the same year, former manager Ronald Koeman had his car attacked by some fans after a defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, had his watch stolen while signing autographs for fans.

Inigo Martinez staring at an uncertain future

Having left Athletic Club to join Barcelona last summer, Martinez has shown a good level when fit and available to play, although he has had some fitness problems throughout the season.

Furthermore, with the club facing financial issues and the Spaniard’s contract having been registered for just one year, there is a strong possibility that Barça could part ways with him at the end of the season.

In fact, there are talks of him moving to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal involving Joao Felix.