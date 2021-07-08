NEWS
Warri man Okpako dies in hotel after taking sex enhancement drugs
A man simply identified as Okpako fell unconscious Tuesday and later died in a hotel in Warri, where he had checked in with a salesgirl in his wife’s shop.
He was suspected to have consumed some sex-enhancement drugs.
The incident occurred at the Odibo Extension of Igbudu area of the oil-rich city, where the man’s wife also has a shop.
The victim was the chairman of Mile 2, in Igbudu Market.
It was gathered that he became unconscious hours after he checked into the hotel with the girl.
Witnesses narrated that all efforts by the members of staff of the hotel to revive the deceased were unsuccessful.
He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital in the area where medical personnel confirmed him dead on arrival.
Those close to the deceased disclosed that he had been secretly dating the girl for some time before the unfortunate incident happened.
Following the incident, the girl was said to have been detained by the hotel management and later handed over to police operatives from ‘B’ Division in Warri.
The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to journalists and the arrest of the girl.
Edafe added that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the man’s death had been launched by the Command.
NDDC: Forensic auditors uncovered 12,128 abandoned projects— Akpabio
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the interim reports from the ongoing forensic verification exercise of activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have uncovered over 12,128 abandoned projects in the region.
Senator Akpabio, who noted that the abandoned projects have no specific ownership attached to them, stressed further that the development was against the 9,080 projects listed by the government to be considered in the verification process.
The minister, who made the disclosure during the visit of the United Nations, Deputy Secretary-General, Hajia Amina Mohammed, to him in Abuja, however, sought for the collaboration with United Nations to maintain peace and development in the Niger Delta region, which he said remains the most peaceful region in Nigeria.
According to the minister, “Most of these abandoned projects have become sanctuaries to criminals. Projects were embarked on without consultations.
He said that since the discovery of crude oil in the region in 1956, several interventionist agencies had been set up to address the social and environmental degradation of the area, but they all failed to provide the needed succor to the people.
“In other to address the situation, the present administration decided to set up a forensic auditing process to access and evaluate the achievements that have been made by NDDC in the region since its existence.”
The minister acknowledged that Mohammed was a frontrunner in championing the course of the Niger Delta region and the Ogoni clean-up during her tenure as Minister of Environment.
Responding, the United Nations, Deputy Secretary-General, Hajia Amina Mohammed, noted that issues bordering on the Niger Delta region are peculiar to the heart of the UN and would do everything within UN programmes to address all issues of disillusionment in people’s expectations.
She commended the efforts of the Federal Government and the Ministry in the way they have handled the Niger Delta affairs as well as move to sanitise the NDDC.
Mohammed laid emphasis on the need to maintain peace and stability in the region, because without peace there cannot be any meaningful development, especially when the aspirations and rights of the people are not recognized.
In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Babayo Ardo, stated that the Ministry is charged with the responsibility of ensuring developmental programmes and supervises the NDDC.
He added that the Ministry as part of its mandate over the years had provided infrastructure and high impact programmes for youths and women, and the Ministry is willing to collaborate with the UN system in actualising its programmes to improve living standards.
Kano youth sets self ablaze over inability to pay NECO fees
A 20-year-old man in Kano State has set himself ablaze after all his efforts to raise the money to pay for his Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO), failed.
The incident happened last week Tuesday in Garo town of Kabo Local Government Area of the State.
According to reports, the youth, who was identified as Danladi Shu’aib, had written the exams three times but failed.
However, he could not raise money to register for the exam this year.
A resident, Ya’u Ahmad Garo, who confirmed the incident said late Shu’aib had on various occasions threatened to commit suicide if he failed to write the exam.
He also explained that Shu’aib was later taken to the hospital after setting himself ablaze, but died two days later.
A neighbour of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Danladi used to go and work in one mechanic garage, so after getting his pay for the day, he used them to buy fuel, and later entered one room in their house, poured it on his body and set himself ablaze.
“However, when the fire heat penetrated his body, he started crying for help. People were able to put it off and rushed him to the hospital.
“But, two days after, he died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the inferno,” the source added.
Reports also said late Shu’aib was able to raise half of the amount earlier but gave up when he couldn’t get the remaining half to complete it.
Nigeria receives first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft
The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft ordered by Nigeria from the U.S. has landed in the country.
There has been no official statement yet.
It is believed that the American manufacturers may have fulfilled their promise to make six of the 12 aircraft ordered available this month.
n May, the Embraer Defence Security Incorporated (EDSI), manufacturers of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, told a committee of the National Assembly led by Senator Michael Nnachi about the progress on the planes.
While briefing the NASS team, Col. Authur Ford, of the U.S. Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate, stated that 10 out of the 12 aircraft were ready for delivery to NAF.
While the remaining two were undergoing modification and integration to NAF specific operational configuration.
Ford added that six of the aircraft were scheduled to arrive the country in July while the remaining six would be delivered before the end of October.
The team was assured that the aircraft, expected to play critical roles in the fight against insurgency and criminality, would be delivered as planned.
In March, the Buhari presidency also confirmed the July arrival date for six of the 12 A-29 Super Tucanos.
The presidency added that 14 pilots were on training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.
“Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that”, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman said.
Order made in 2018
In November 2018, SNC was awarded a $329 million Foreign Military Sales contract from the US government to build 12 A-29s for the Nigerian Air Force.
The armed turboprops are intended for use against Boko Haram and ISIS militants.
Nigeria paid for the 12 Super Tucano and other weapons in April 2018, at a cost of $462million. The entire cost may rise to $593 million.
The contract to build them was announced by U.S. Defence Department on 28 November and is worth $329m for the aircraft, although the total not-to-exceed amount is approved at $344.7m.
It will include Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for six of the aircraft for six of the aircraft.
It also included Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.
In addition to the 12 aircraft, the contract provides for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services.
