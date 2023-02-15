in NEWS

Warri boils over banks’ rejection of old naira notes , protesters burn down Access Bank (VIDEO)

Protest in Warri Over Bank Rejection Of Old Naira Notes And Scarcity Of New Naira Notes

Some aggrieved residents of Warri in Delta State on  Wednesday trooped to major roads protesting over the hardship imposed on them over the refusal of bank to accept the old naira notes and the scarcity of new naira notes

The protesters, in their hundreds, blocked the popular Udu road,  hindering free vehicular movement, which left many commuters stranded.

The protesters also set ablaze the branch of Access Bank located on the road and two ATMs.

A cross section of the protesters attributed their actions to the frustrations being faced in the banks and filling stations.

As at the time of filling this report, the protest was spreading to other parts of the town.

Written by Lekan Oladeinde

