Warri boils over banks’ rejection of old naira notes , protesters burn down Access Bank (VIDEO)

Some aggrieved residents of Warri in Delta State on Wednesday trooped to major roads protesting over the hardship imposed on them over the refusal of bank to accept the old naira notes and the scarcity of new naira notes

The protesters, in their hundreds, blocked the popular Udu road, hindering free vehicular movement, which left many commuters stranded.

The protesters also set ablaze the branch of Access Bank located on the road and two ATMs.

A cross section of the protesters attributed their actions to the frustrations being faced in the banks and filling stations.

As at the time of filling this report, the protest was spreading to other parts of the town.

Breaking!

Massive protest ongoing in Warri, around Udu road axis, over the CBN’s order to stop old Naira as legal tender.

Access Bank on fire. Will there be a Feb 25th? —

FG CBN Mile 12 Mc Oluomo CBN act Daniel Bwala Arthur Eze Ibadan Okowa Governors Oshodi Asuu pic.twitter.com/LkPFKzJUR4 — Peter Obi’s (@sabiboiharry) February 15, 2023