Warren Beatty sued for allegedly coercing sex with a minor in 1973

Warren Beatty has been sued by a woman who claims the actor allegedly coerced her into having sex with him in 1973 when she was a minor.

The woman — Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, who now lives in Louisiana — filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, claiming she met the “Bonnie and Clyde” Academy Award nominee on a movie set, where he allegedly paid the then-teenager “undue attention.”

Hirsch alleged Beatty, now 85, would comment “repeatedly on her looks” and even gave her his phone number.

According to Hirsch, Beatty allegedly called her numerous times over the course of that year, brought her along on car rides, offered to help her with her homework and invited her to his live-in hotel.

Hirsch, who was 14 and 15 at the time, also accused Beatty, who would have been around 35, of speaking to her on several occasions “about losing her virginity.”

She alleged that he “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with [her] on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse [when she was a] minor child.”

Hirsch accused Beatty of “predatory grooming” and described his alleged behavior as “oppressive, malicious and despicable in that it was intentional and done in conscious disregard for [her] rights and safety.”

Hirsch said she was “initially thrilled” by Beatty’s attention and believed the two were in a romantic relationship.

Hirsch is requesting a trial by jury and is seeking damages for psychological, mental and emotional distress, claiming that the alleged sexual abuse has led to “issues with trust and control,” as well as difficulty interacting with people in positions of authority.

The lawsuit was first obtained by Variety and seen by Page Six on Wednesday.