The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano State chapter has joined the nationwide warning strike with the shutting down of government offices and other facilities in the state.

As early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the labour union were on ground to carry out enforcement.

The State Vice Chairman of the union, Ado Riruwai who led the enforcement exercise, said the union members have shut down all government offices in the state.

Riruwai, who doubles as the Chairman, Private Sector Unions in the state, also said all power sector and banks were under key.

He further said that they were proceeding to the airport to ensure no flight took off from the airport.

According to him, “we have shut down all power sector. Banks are not operating. We heard a flight took off this morning from the airport, we are heading down there to ensure no flight take off from the airport.

“All government offices were under key and lock,” Riruwai stated.

Among facilities shut down include, the Kano Electric Distribution Company, KEDCO head office.

Recall that the NLC had given notice to embark on the two-day warning strike to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, occassioned by the fuel subsidy removal.