War: Russia shoots down Ukraine military plane carrying Western weapons
Russian air defence units say they have shot down a Ukrainian military plane carrying a shipment of weapons sent by Western countries.
The attack took place outside the city of Odessa in south-west Ukraine, Russian State news agency, TASS reported, quoting Defence Ministry spokesman, Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov as saying on Saturday.
“Near Odessa Russian anti-aircraft defense forces have shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane, which was delivering a large shipment of arms supplied to Ukraine by Western counties,” Konashenkov said.
Konashenkov also claimed that in the last 24 hours, Russian air units had hit dozens of locations with a concentration of Ukrainian military troops or hardware.
Recall that the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February this year.
The war enters day 53 as of today and several casualties have already been recorded as a result of the conflict.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had ordered the invasion of Ukraine due to political differences between both nations.
Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
One young seminarian has died while acting Jesus crucifixion drama to mark the Easter celebration.
The seminarian, Suel Ambrose, 25 , is a student of the Clariantian University of Nigeria (CUN), located at Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.
It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Friday (Good Friday), threw the university community into confusion.
A source at the university, who preferred to be called Micheal Eluwa, said the deceased fell down and, after some time, he started bleeding while acting in the passion of Christ drama.
“At the time the incident occurred everybody came together and rushed the deceased to a school hospital and later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearly Federal Medical Center, FMC. It was from there we heard he could not survive it ‘’, he said.
“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama, it was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital.”
The school management, through the priest in charge of Students Affairs, Chukwuemeka Iheme, said the school would address the matter later.
Nigeria to benefit as IMF approves $45bn for low, middle-income countries
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $45billion trust fund to help low and vulnerable middle-income countries, including Nigeria to build resilience and sustainability.
According to the IMF, the fund will come into effect from May 1, 2022.
The fund is part of IMF’s $650 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) issued in August 2021 to vulnerable countries to boost liquidity through Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST).
The Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, disclosed this in a statement issued in Washington, DC.
Georgieva said the fund would help build resilience against long-term risks to balance payments’ stability.
“I am very pleased to announce that the IMF’s Executive Board today approved the creation of a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to come into effect on May 1, 2022,” the statement reads.
“The Trust aims to help low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries address longer-term structural challenges that pose macroeconomic risks, including climate change and pandemics.
“As the world is confronting consecutive global shocks, we must not lose sight of the critical actions needed today to ensure longer-term resilience and sustainability — and we can only succeed by working together.
“The RST will amplify the impact of the $650 billion SDR allocation implemented last year by channelling resources from economically stronger members to countries where the needs are greatest. The aspiration is to build a Trust of at least $45 billion in resources.
“The RST will serve as a third pillar of the IMF’s lending toolkit, in addition to the General Resources Account and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust. The RST will provide policy support and affordable longer maturity financing – with a 20-year maturity and a 10½ -year grace period – to help build resilience against long-term risks to balance of payments stability.”
She added that about three-quarters of IMF’s country members will be eligible for RST financing.
“About three-quarters of the IMF’s country members will be eligible for RST financing, including low-income members as well as most middle-income countries and all small developing states. We have worked extensively with our members and other stakeholders to design the RST, to balance the needs of potential contributors and borrowers,” the statement added.
“We have worked extensively with our members and other stakeholders to design the RST, to balance the needs of potential contributors and borrowers. The reforms supported by the Trust are also intended to catalyse increased financing from the private sector, donors, and other international financial institutions (IFIs).
“Close collaboration with the World Bank and other IFIs will be critical for the success of the RST.”
EPL: Man Utd pay Ronaldo £850,000 after hat-trick against Norwich
Manchester United will pay Cristiano Ronaldo a bonus of £850,000 following his hat-trick in their 3-2 win against Norwich.
According to The Sun, Ronaldo triggered a bonus-related clause in his contract after hitting 21 goals for the season.
The deal the 37-year-old signed last year on his return to Old Trafford, includes a £750,000 bonus for reaching 20 goals plus a further £100,000 for his hat-trick strike.
Ronaldo will now receive £100,000 for each further goal he scores for the remainder of this season.
United will also pay their top scorer this season £1million and the Portugal captain seems almost certain to be the beneficiary, as he is 12 goals ahead of his closest challenger Bruno Fernandes.
Also, Ronaldo would receive around £2.75million in total payments if he manages to reach 30 goals this season.
