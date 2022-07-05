War: Go and rest – President Putin tells Russian soldiers, issues fresh order

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has told the Russian troops who conquered the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to go and rest.

The Russian President said other formations must proceed with tasks according to plans.

President Putin said this on Monday while announcing that he received a proposal from the Russian army generals on the development of the “offensive operations” in Ukraine.

Putin said that all the commanders on the war front, including Col. General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, and Army General Sergey Vladimirovich Surovikin, have given him reports on the progress being achieved by the troops.

Putin also told the defence minister, Sergie Shoigu, that the commanders also submitted their proposals for the development of offensive operations.

The Russian leader said that the Ministry of Defense will work on all the proposals presented by the commanders in the field.

According to him, while “military units that participated in the operation in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) should rest,” other formations, “including the East and West groups, must proceed with tasks according to plans.”

This comes as Putin congratulated Russian troops for “achieving victory” in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.