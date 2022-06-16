NEWS
War: China promises to support Russia
China has reiterated its support for Russia on “sovereignty and security” matters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise in a call with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to CNN.
This is upholding China’s backing for the countries’ partnership despite the global backlash against Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking on his 69th birthday, Xi also pledged to deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
A separate readout from the Kremlin said the two leaders stressed their countries’ relations “were at an all-time high” and reaffirmed their commitment to “consistently deepen the comprehensive partnership.”
The call is thought to be the second time Xi and Putin have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine. They also spoke just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NEWS
PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will in the next few hours, announce the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Contrary to the reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike would emerge as Atiku’s running mate, Arise TV reports that the party has settled for Okowa.
Details shortly…
NEWS
Tinubu submits Masari’s name as running mate
In order to beat the Friday June 17 deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to submit the names of presidential candidates and their running mates, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has submitted the name of Kabir Ibrahim Masari.
It was, however, gathered that the name of Masari, who hails from the home State of President Muhammadu Buhari, would later be changed after the party stakeholders must have agreed on the suitable vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.
A party source confirmed that it was true that Tinubu has submitted the name of his running mate, but added that “consultation is still ongoing”
It was further gathered that the move by Tinubu and the ruling party was to meet the statutory requirement and beat the deadline set by the electoral umpire.
However, Tinubu will today meet President Muhammadu Buhari as consultation continues on the issue of his running mate.
There have been strong opposition against the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket been mulled by the ruling party.
Though some names had been mentioned as possible running-mates to the former Lagos State governor, it was gathered that no compromise had been reached yet.
A source in the Tinubu’s camp noted that all the northern governors want the position.
The source added that if Tinubu has his way, he would have loved to pick the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his running-mate, but he wanted the president and the governors to pick.
The source said: “All northern governors want it. If Asiwaju has his way, it will be Senator Kashim. But he wants the president and governors to pick for him.”
Asked why Tinubu does not want to pick his running mate himself, the source stressed he didn’t want to be a ‘winner takes it all.’
“He does not want to be the winner takes it all. You need to respect the President. PMB did not choose a VP for himself in 2015,” the source said.
One of the leaders of Tinubu Support Group, Hon. James Faleke was at the party secretariat yesterday, but his mission was not known.
But the source confirmed that Faleke was at the party secretariat yesterday to collect INEC’s form for the presidential and vice presidential candidates to be filled.
Asked if Faleke was there to submit the name of the running mate to Tinubu, the source insisted that no compromise had been reached in the issue of running mate.
“When the decision is made, it would be made known to all and the decision would be made tomorrow (today),” he added.
NEWS
Biden to send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
President Joe Biden announced another $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday, including anti-ship systems, artillery rockets and rounds for howitzers.
“This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” Biden wrote in a statement.
Biden also announced an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to address needs like safe drinking water, critical medical supplies, food and cash for families to purchase essential items.
The White House said Biden spoke to Zelenskyy for about 40 minutes regarding the capabilities included in the latest package, which is the 12th U.S. military assistance installment for Ukraine since the start of the war. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Biden administration has deployed more than 100,000 U.S. troops to NATO-member countries and authorized more than $5.6 billion in security assistance.
The Pentagon said that the latest tranche of weapons for Ukraine is valued at $350 million and includes 18 155 mm howitzers, 36,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition,18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm howitzers, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HMARS, as well as four tactical vehicles to recover equipment and spare parts.
The Pentagon will also provide two Harpoon coastal defense systems, thousands of secure radios, night vision and thermal devices as well as funding for training and maintenance support. That aid is collectively valued at $650 million.
The latest security package comes as Russian forces ramp up their attacks in Ukraine’s Donbas region and as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with allies at NATO to galvanize additional support.
“We’re working in lockstep to meet Ukraine’s requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense,” Austin told defense ministers Wednesday at NATO.
“We’re providing Ukraine’s defenders with HIMARS and multiple launch rocket systems and that will significantly boost Ukraine’s capabilities,” he added, alongside Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
European Central Bank holds emergency meeting to discuss market rout
-
SPORTS1 day ago
2022-2023 Premier League fixture list to be released Thursday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ukraine Invasion: Russia places ban on 29 top UK journalists, officials
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures rise as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian Army finds abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno after eight years
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
Chelsea reduce Lukaku’s asking price, pick replacement
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erling Haaland taken by surprise by his own growth during Man City medical
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Nigerian airlines may shut down operations as aviation fuel hits N714 per litre