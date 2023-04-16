Sunday, April 16, 2023
Wamakko retain Senate seat

Aliyu Wamakko, the former Governor of Sokoto State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the Sokoto North Senatorial Election District.

Wamakko won the election with a margin of 23,023 votes, defeating his closest opponent, the state deputy governor, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Announcing the results Sunday morning, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto North senatorial election, Ibrahim Magawata, said after the supplementary elections,Wamakko scored total number of 141,468 to defeat Manir Dan’Iya who garnered 118,445 votes.

 

With his victory at the polls, Wamakko is returning to the red chamber form the third term.

He was also the deputy governor to Attahiru Bafarawa for over seven years between 1999 and 2006 before he resigned to contest for governor following political differences.

 

