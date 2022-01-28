BUSINESS
Wall Street’s volatility streak continues as stocks close lower
Wall Street gyrated wildly on Thursday, the S&P 500 once again narrowly avoiding correction confirmation at the end of a session marked by a rally, selloff and recovery as investors juggled positive economic news with mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical unrest and the prospect of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.31 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 34,160.78. The S&P 500 lost 23.42 points, or 0.54 percent, to end the session at 4,326.51 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 189.34 points, or 1.4 percent, to 13,352.78.
All three major United States stock indexes have been whipsawed by uncertainty in recent days, marked by wide fluctuations and heightened volatility.
Small-caps have had a rougher go of it, with the Russell 2000 now more than 20 percent below its November 8 record high, officially confirming the index has been in a bear market since then.
“This is a market that is schizophrenic,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “There are those who believe everything negative has been discounted and there are others who believe that the worst is yet to come.”
“It’s a period of a lot of uncertainty; it’s been this way all month,” Ghriskey added.
Among a spate of economic data released on Thursday, the US Department of Commerce’s advance take on fourth-quarter gross domestic product shows the US economy in 2021 grew at its fastest pace in nearly four decades.
Markets seesawed following the release on Wednesday of a statement from the Fed Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee, which left key interest rates near zero, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s subsequent Q&A session during which he appeared to raise the possibility of more rate hikes this year than previously expected, beginning in March.
The fed funds futures market now prices in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Powell’s remarks.
Geopolitical tensions simmered, as Russia continues to build up troops along the Ukrainian border and diplomats scramble to avoid conflict in the region.
Fourth-quarter reporting season has hit full stride, with 145 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 79 percent have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv data.
Analysts now see, on aggregate, year-on-year fourth-quarter earnings growth of 24.2 percent for the S&P 500, per Refinitiv.
“The numbers and especially the guidance has not been that inspiring and that’s a factor that’s been limiting the upside so far this week,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
Supply-chain challenges, the engine driving inflation through the recovery from the global health crisis, have been a recurring theme this earnings season.
Intel Corp cited that issue as the reason behind its disappointing first-quarter earnings forecast, which sent its shares tumbling.
Intel’s dismal outlook weighed on the broader sector, sending the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index sharply lower.
Shares of Tesla Inc dropped after the company warned that supply issues will last throughout 2022. Shares of rivals Lucid Group and Rivian Automotive also ended sharply lower.
Netflix Inc jumped following news that billionaire investor William Ackman has amassed a new $1bn stake in the company.
Apple Inc results were expected after the market close.
Global smartphone shipment grew for the first time since 2017, new report says
The global smartphone market grew for the first time in four years — but the total number of devices shipped last year remained below the pre-pandemic level, according to a report from market research firm Counterpart Research.
Annual smartphone shipment grew 4% year on year to 1.39 billion handsets in 2021 even as the Covid pandemic and a worldwide components shortage hampered supplies.
Counterpoint data showed that in 2017, smartphone makers shipped 1.56 billion units and that figure subsequently declined every year from 2018 to 2020.
Pent-up demand in places like North America, Latin America and India contributed to the market’s overall growth last year, according to Harmeet Singh Walia, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.
“Growth in the US was driven largely by demand for Apple’s first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series seeping through to the first quarter of 2021,” Walia said in a statement. That demand continued throughout the year as the October-December quarter ended on a strong note because of holiday promotions and Black Friday sales, he added.
India saw higher replacement rates for devices, better availability as well as more attractive financing options for the mid- to high-end phones, Singh Walia said.
Counterpoint Research this week said that smartphone sales in China fell 2% year on year for several reasons, including the global semiconductor and component shortages that hindered the ability for smartphone makers to ship their devices.
“The market recovery could have been even better if not for the component shortages that impacted much of the second half of 2021. The major brands navigated the component shortages comparatively better and hence managed to grow by gaining share from long-tail brands,” Singh Walia said.
How did the top smartphone makers do?
Samsung held on to the pole position as the world’s largest smartphone maker by shipment volume despite its Vietnam factories being under a Covid lockdown for some time.
The South Korean company shipped about 271 million devices in 2021, which accounted for a 6% year-on-year growth as demand for its mid-tier phones increased.
Samsung this week said it expects demand for smartphones and tablets in the current quarter to decline from the October-December period due to weak seasonality and uncertainties over component supply. But the company said it plans to expand sales of its flagship Galaxy S series devices and roll out competitive, mass-market 5G handsets.
Counterpoint noted that some of Samsung’s growth was limited by growing competition in markets like India and Latin America.
Apple, which reported record-high market share in China last quarter, saw its global smartphone shipments grow by 18% year on year to 237.9 million units because of the strong performance of the iPhone 12 series. Its shipment volume grew in key markets like the United States, China, Europe and India.
“In China, it became the top smartphone brand in Q4 after six years thanks to the iPhone 13, consequently overtaking Samsung as the top smartphone globally in Q4 2021,” Counterpoint Research said in its report.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi saw its global shipment grow by 31% year on year to 190 million devices. Though its shipment volume was significantly behind that of Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi has grown in recent years to become the third-largest smartphone maker in the world.
In fact, it’s now the top smartphone brand in India after dethroning Samsung in 2018.
Oppo and Vivo also registered double-digit growths last year, shipping 143.2 million and 131.3 million devices, respectively.
Counterpoint Research said in its report that there’s reason to be optimistic for the smartphone industry’s growth prospects in 2022 if the world gets a handle on the pandemic and if supply chain shortages are resolved by the middle of the year.
Some analysts and investors, however, expect the global chip shortage to last till end of this year or well into 2023.
Dow futures drop 300 points as investors assess Fed update
Stock futures fell early Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 turned lower overnight following a Federal Reserve update by chair Jerome Powell, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
Futures tied to the Dow declined 311 points, or 0.91%, retracing some of the earlier declines of nearly 500 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.12% and 1.36%, respectively.
Some tech shares were higher in extended trading, after continued swings in the regular session. Netflix jumped more than 4% on news that Pershing’s Bill Ackman bought 3.1 million shares. Tesla gained almost 3% following a strong earnings report. Meanwhile, Intel lost 2%, despite strong earnings.
In regular trading, the Dow ended the day down 129 points, after gaining more than 500 points at one point, following the Fed update. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed, with a boost from Microsoft’s post-earnings gain.
The week’s volatility continued on Wednesday and stocks took a turn lower after the Fed concluded its two-day meeting and signaled the central bank would hikes rates to fight persistent inflation. Powell said there’s “quite a bit of room” to do so before hurting the labor market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 1.8% following his remarks.
“While offering some clarity on how the Fed would begin the process of removing policy accommodation, the outcome of the meeting fell short in providing the needed guidance on the timing and magnitude of the shift in policy,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
Some investors have started to bet on as many as five rate hikes this year, following Powell’s press conference. Uncertainty about the timing and magnitude of the Fed’s plans to tighten monetary policy had been building since the December meeting.
“Today’s meeting has market participants fully convinced that a March hike is certain, but with Chairman Powell not making any timing commitments, the door is slightly open for a slower moving Fed,” Ripley added.
Upholdings’ Robert Cantwell said the markets experienced a relief rally following Microsoft’s strong earnings report Tuesday night, which appeared to be a “good bellwether” for social media, gaming, software and other Nasdaq categories before the Fed update.
“The market in our view is totally overshooting and losing its mind, creating great opportunities for long term growth investors to snap up lots of great shares because, interestingly, it hasn’t really affected companies that actually carry debt,” Cantwell said of the Fed rates. “Since the end of last year the market has been most aggressively discounting companies that are going to generate more cash in the future than they’re generating today… We’re a little upside down now.”
Thursday is a packed morning for earnings, with Mastercard, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, Southwest Air and JetBlue all scheduled to report quarterly results before the bell. Danaher, Valero and Northrop Grumman are also set to report.
European markets set to plummet at the open as investors react to Fed decision
European stocks are expected to plunge at the open on Thursday as global markets react badly to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.K.’s FTSE index is expected to open 147 points lower at 7,323, Germany’s DAX down 379 points at 15,071, France’s CAC 40 down 175 points at 6,804 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 675 points lower at 25,907, according to data from IG.
Global markets are reacting badly to the Federal Reserve’s indication on Wednesday that it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years.
The Fed’s policymaking group said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming. It would be the first increase since December 2018.
The post-meeting statement from the Federal Open Market Committee did not provide a specific time for when the increase will come, though indications are that it could happen as soon as the March meeting. The statement comes in response to inflation running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years.
U.S. stocks initially rallied Wednesday even after the Federal Reserve pointed to an interest rate hike coming soon but overnight sentiment has changed.
U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night; futures tied to the Dow erased earlier gains and declined 398 points, or 1.17%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 1.35% and 1.57%, respectively.
Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board on Thursday overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.3% while the Topix was down 2.3%. Over in South Korea, the benchmark Kospi dropped 3.13% and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index and the Hang Seng Tech index dropped 2.56% and 4.61%, respectively. Chinese mainland shares also declined.
Earnings in Europe come from Deutsche Bank on Thursday, as well as Unicredit, LVMH, SAP, Banco Sabadell, easyJet, Diageo and STMicroelectronics.
Renault will provides strategic update on the Nissan/Mitsubishi alliance and, on the data front, Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment figures are due.
