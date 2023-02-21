Wall Street closes with steep losses after data

Stock exchanges in New York closed the Tuesday session with significant losses as markets were gripped by fears of even more restrictive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The United States central bank is trying to slow down the economy to restore price stability, but some economic data reports have recently been showing that the economy remains resilient even after multiple interest rate hikes by the Fed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed with a 2.06% or 697-point loss as its worst performer The Home Depot fell by 7.06%. The Nasdaq 100 decreased by 2.41% at 4 pm ET, pulled down by JD.com’s 11.03% drop. The S&P 500 declined by 2% at the close with Nordson down 13.93%.

The euro was 0.36% lower compared to the dollar, going for 1.06466 at 3:59 pm ET.