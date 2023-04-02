WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results for private candidates, withholds 413

2 total views

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2023 first series.

The Head of National Office at WAEC Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend said that 8,348 candidates sat for the examination conducted in Nigeria between Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and Friday, February 17, 2023.

“It is noteworthy that the results are being released barely 42 days after the end of the examination,” he said.

In addition, Areghan said that out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 8,253 candidates, representing 98.87 per cent have their results fully processed and released while 95 candidates, representing 1.13 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

He, however, assured that efforts were being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully released subsequently.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that 2,960 candidates representing 35.46 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics); 2,003 candidates representing 23.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates in 2021 and 2022 were 30.11 per cent and 26.32 percent respectively for candidates that obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.33 in performance in this regard,” the statement read in part.

Of this number, 971, (48.48 per cent) were male candidates, while 1,032 (51.52 per cent) were female candidates. Amongst the candidates that sat for the examination, 27 candidates, with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination.

Out of this number, eight were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and four were Albinos. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination, the statement said.

According to the statement, 8,738 candidates represented an increase of 16 per cent, when compared with the 2022 entry figure.

The results of the 413 candidates, representing 4.95 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

According to the statement, the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

WAEC urged the candidates who sat the examination to visit its website to check their results.

Candidates are also required to apply for their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website.