Tuesday, July 11, 2023
NEWS

VP Shettima meets with principal officers of House of Representatives in Aso Rock

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting with principal officers of the House of Representatives , led by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abass, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also, present at the closed-door meeting are ranking members of the House of Representatives, including the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu, include the Majority Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Majority Leader, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims; Chief Whip, Bello Usman Kumo; and Deputy Chief Whip Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga .

Others include the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Sani Madaki ; Minority Whip, Ali Isa and Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi.

This is the first meeting the House leadership is having with the number two citizen, since their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The purpose of the meeting has not been made public as at the time of going to press

