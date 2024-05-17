India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli revealed that ace India footballer Sunil Chhetri messaged him before announcing his decision to retire from international football. A player who redefined the standards of Indian football, Chhetri emerged as an inspiration not only for his nation but also in the international circuit. Taking to his social media handle on Thursday, the footballing icon said he would don the national jersey one last time in an international fixture against Kuwait on June 6.

The third-highest active international goal scorer will receive one last opportunity to play in front of his adoring home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium before he brings the curtains down on a 19-year-long career. In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

In an interview on the RCB Insider Show, Kohli praised Chhetri’s modest nature and added that the footballing icon was content with his decision to retire.

Over the years, there has been a healthy relationship between Chhetri and Kohli. Before the IPL 2023 match between RCB and MI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Chhetri met with Kohli and the team last year.

The Interview you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Mr. Nags meets Virat Kohli , cuts a cake to celebrate the 10th year of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider Show and relives their friendship over the years.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/fzJ2EGZrFm

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2024

“He is a really dear friend. He actually messaged me as well, informing me that he was going to do it. But I would say that he felt like he is at peace with the decision. I have become really close with him over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a lovely lovely guy,” Kohli said on the RCB Insider Show.

On his retirement, The record-breaking forward recalled emotional times with his family, stating that his mother and wife were in tears when he informed them of his intention to retire from international football.

“I told my mom, my dad and my wife, my family first, my dad, he was normal, he was relieved, happy, everything, but my mom and my wife started crying and I told them, you always used to bug me that there are too many games, there is too much of pressure when you watch me and now that I’m telling you that, you know, I’m not going to play for my country anymore after this game,” he posted.

Meanwhile, in the IPL 2024, Kohli has been a vital member of the RCB team and holds the top spot in the current Orange Cap holder. With one century and five half-centuries to his credit, Kohli has amassed 661 runs at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16 in 13 games.

