Virat Kohli reacts to India’s incredible T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli admits he thought he was facing an ‘impossible task’ before he guided India to an astonishing T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India slipped to 31-4 in reply to Pakistan’s 159-8 and still needed 48 from the final three overs before Kohli exploded.

He hit Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over and cleared the ropes again in Mohammad Nawaz’s final over.

In remarkable scenes, India then ran three off a free-hit that clipped the stumps and almost went all the way to a boundary.

With two needed from two – and Kohli at the non-striker’s end – India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was stumped, giving Pakistan fresh hope on an extraordinary evening in Melbourne.

But Nawaz’s next delivery was a wide – leaving India one to win from the final ball – and Ravi Ashwin held his nerve to beat the infield and spark wild celebrations from the Indian bench.

An emotional Kohli, who finished unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls, said: ‘I have no words, no idea how that happened.

‘I just kept believing and staying there until the end. I am honestly just lost for words.

‘I think when Shaheen [Shah Afridi] bowled from the pavilion end we talked about taking him down. Then I knew if I took Haris Rauf down they would have to bowl Mohammad Nawaz again at the end.

‘I just feel like this was meant to be. It was a special moment. Was it my best T20 innings? Until today I said at Mohali versus Australia was my best innings but I think today was one higher, given the magnitude of the game. It seemed impossible.

‘Thanks to the fans. These past few months I have struggled and you kept backing me.’

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India made a fantastic start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed both Pakistan openers, Babar Azam gone lbw for a golden duck.

But half-centuries from the destructive Iftikhar Ahmed and the composed Shan Masood helped Pakistan recover and set India 160 to win.

India lost three wickets in the powerplay – Rauf dismissing two of the top-three – and another wicket in the seventh over to slip to 31-4.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) soaked up the pressure but Pakistan appeared to be in control as the run-rate climbed.

However, an astonishing finish to the match saw India make a winning start to the T20 World Cup and leave Pakistan stunned in Melbourne.

India captain Rohit Sharma said: ‘I have no words left as well! I think you have to expect something like this in a game like this.

‘Our plan was to stay in the game as long as possible, that is what we have talked about, and keep believing you can pull through from whatever situation. That’s what happened with that partnership between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli.

‘Those two guys are experienced and have been in that kind of situation. Staying calm and taking it deep was critical.

‘This is good for our confidence and good to get off the mark in that first game. Hats off to Virat. I think it was the best innings he has played for India.’

India will look to make it two wins from two when they the Netherlands on Thursday, while Pakistan face a must-win clash with Zimbabwe.

