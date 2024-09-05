The year was 2004 and AC Milan icon Andriy Shevchenko claimed his first and only Ballon d’Or award as the then 28-year-old became Pavel Nedved’s successor after an unforgettable 2003-2004 season. Organised by France Football since 1956, the star-studded nominee list of the Ballon d’Or featured a young Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Paolo Maldini. Manchester United’s prodigal son bagged the 12th spot in his Ballon d’Or debut. Ronaldo then went on to stage an epic rivalry with Lionel Messi as the two behemoths turned the Ballon d’Or race into a near-two-way contest at their careers’ peak.

Ballon d’Or arch-rivals Messi and Ronaldo lifted the Golden Ball a combined 13 times from the 2008 edition. Securing his first nomination in 2006, Messi sealed his first Ballon d’Or title in 2009 to kickstart his four-year streak of winning the Golden Ball. The record-time winner is also the reigning Ballon d’Or champion. Messi missed the cut in 2022 but the Argentine stalwart masterminded La Albiceleste’s third FIFA World Cup triumph in the same year to stake claim on the Ballon d’Or trophy in 2023. A year later, neither Messi nor Ronaldo have earned the Golden Ball call-up for the first time since 2003.





Changing of the guards is imminent in Paris as France Football and UEFA will crown the successor of Messi at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards. Created by France Football magazine, UEFA and Groupe Amaury will co-organise the renowned Ballon d’Or 2024 on 28 October at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. First awarded to England great Stanley Matthews in 1956, legends of the beautiful game including Eusebio, Bobby Charlton, George Best, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all won lifted the famous trophy in the past. Who is next?





Mbappe vs Haaland: No podium finish for world-class strikers

Though Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is featured in the top 30 list, the new galactico of Los Blancos might finish behind Man City forward Haaland. Smashing records at Etihad, Haaland finished the 2023-2024 season with a Premier League title and consecutive Golden Boot. Netting 38 goals last season, the goal machine is the quickest player in the Premier League’s history to 50 goals. Placed 18th in the list of all-time goal-getters in the history of the Champions League, Haaland is the youngest to smash 40 goals in the celebrated tournament. However, a fruitful campaign in top-flight leagues doesn’t guarantee a Golden Ball this year. Haaland failed to fire for Man City against Real Madrid while French forward Mbappe guided Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Free-scoring Mbappe dumped Barcelona out of the Champions League but the France captain struggled to engineer PSG’s comeback against last season’s Champions League runners-up Dortmund in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro, Mbappe’s France side was eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals.

Why is Vinicius leading the Ballon d’Or race?

Vinicius had a false start in his Ballon d’Or bid last season. The Brazilian superstar was missing in action when Carlo Ancelotti-coached Madrid were desperate to crown Karim Benzema’s heir at the Bernabeu. Regaining top form in the same injury-marred season, Real Madrid’s No.7 scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Vinicius was also the ‘Real deal’ at the Champions League. The Los Blancos winger was instrumental in the semi-final win over Bayern Munich. Fresh from powering Real Madrid to a record-extending La Liga title, on-song Vinicius scored the winner against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final. In his comeback season, Vinicius netted 26 times and chipped in with 12 assists. Adding crucial titles to his Real Madrid cabinet, Vinicius made a quiet exit from the international stage. The Real Madrid superstar earned a brace against Paraguay in the Copa America group stage. Suspended from the quarter-finals against Uruguay, Vinicius was a mere spectator as the Golden Ball candidate saw Selecao bow out of the competition on penalties.

Please, make way for Rodri

Despite being the best holding midfielder in the world, why cerebral Spaniard Rodri is still not heavily tipped to win the Golden Ball this year? A serious contender for the prestigious award last year, Rodri won the treble with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, Rodri was upstaged by Erling Haaland with his 52-goal contribution in 53 games. The former Borussia Dortmund forward was second only to Messi as the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner took home his record-eighth Ballon d’Or title in 2023.

Rodri has made it to the nominee list on the back of an impressive unbeaten run with Man City. Did you know? Guardiola’s men lost all of their three matches in the Premier League last season with Rodri being suspended. The Rodri-starrer Man City side last lost a Premier League game in February 2023. The Spanish international didn’t concede a single defeat at the UEFA Champions League last season. Man City were outclassed by eventual champions Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-finals after two thrilling draws. Labelled as the ‘perfect computer’ by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, Rodri ended a trophy-laden season with La Roja defeating England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final. “Please, give him the Ballon d’Or now!” – what Guardiola said about Rodri, who was also named the Player of the Tournament at the Euros.





Golden Ball for ‘golden boy’ Bellingham

Just like Mbappe, playmaker Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid on his debut. Assisting Real Madrid’s goal-getters Rodrygo and Vinicius throughout the season, Bellingham donned the famous No.5 jersey and boy did he do justice to Zidane’s old shirt which came with a whopping £100 million ($131m) price tag at the Santiago Bernabeu. Coining Madrid’s sucker punch against Dortmund in the Champions League final, the Englishman also propelled Los Blancos to Clasico wins over FC Barcelona in the La Liga last season. A central midfielder with his shooting boots on across competitions, Bellingham contributed 27 goals for Madrid and England. With Vinicius missing a major chunk of the 2023-2024 season through injury, Bellingham spearheaded the title bid for Los Blancos. Clutch for club and country, Bellingham produced 17 assists and headlined the UEFA Euro final. Sure a silver medal at Euros after a near-perfect season can’t cost Jude a Golden Ball?