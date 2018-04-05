Village head, five others killed as gunmen attack Kaduna community

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday attacked a community in Kaduna State .

The attackers killed the village head and five others.

The attack occurred in Sarari village near Kuriga town in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The incident which happened around 2 p.m. left ‎about eight people injured.

One of the injured victims, who identified himself as Henry and was shot on the leg, confirmed the death of their village head.

He said the bandits stormed the village, going house to house shooting people.

“I don’t know where they came from we were just sitting down when we started hearing gun shots from all directions.

“They came on motorcycles in large number. They go house to house shooting people. Our village head and five other people were killed. I was shot on the leg while trying to escape,” he said.

It was gathered that all the dead victims were ‎male adults.

Henry gave the names of the dead as Sule Sarari, the 60 years old village head, ‘Lado, Yunusa, Jonah, Tela and one other person.’

The victims were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Oduwa town, few kilometres from where the incident occurred.