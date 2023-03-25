Vietnamese footballer attempting Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration ends up in Hospital. Watch

20 total views

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a legend, but also a football star who inspires generations with his records, titles, and of course, the signature celebrations.

Ronaldo’s famous ‘siuuu’ celebration, which he first came up with after scoring a free-kick against Chelsea in a friendly in 2013, has inspire athletes all around the globe.

From footballers to cricketers, several athletes have attempted the famous celerbration after scoring a goal or taking a wicket. However, in a bizarre, a Vietnamese footballer’s attempt to replicate Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ celebration went all wrong as he ended up being admitted in the hospital.

After scoring a goal, Tran Hong Kien of Viettel FC ran towards the byline and decided to imitate Ronaldo, but ended up in a hospital after he injured himself.

Tran Hong Kien landed awkwardly, which resulted in torn ligaments in his left knee.

Cosas que suceden en Vietnam . Uno quiso imitar el festejo de Cristiano Ronaldo y se rompio los ligamentos cruzados.pic.twitter.com/vqLrtv6Ccl — Juan Manuel D’Angelo (@DundeeFut) March 23, 2023

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Tran Hong Kien did Ronaldo’s new celebration, “peace of mind.”, which Ronaldo came up with during his second stint with Manchester United during the 2021-22 season.

However, the player started limping once again and was eventually taken off the ground on a stretcher.

Speaking of Ronaldo, the 38-year-old scored a brace on his Portugal return, including a spectacular free-kick goal against Lichtenstein.

Portugal’s new manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for Ronaldo after seeing him perform the way he did on Thursday.

“It’s a new cycle. It’s important for a player to show commitment and that we can use his experience, and Cristiano shows that,” said Martinez.

“It was very, very positive,” Martinez told Portuguese television. “It was an obvious next step from the attitude and the work we did in training. It is always very difficult to play this type of game, they are ‘trap games’, but the way we played with the ball and how we smothered the danger of Liechtenstein was very important.”

Ronaldo, who now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr would hope for a new lifeline under Martinez. However, how much firepower he has left in his belly, would be interesting to see.