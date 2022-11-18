VIDEO : Wike attributes success of his administration to Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday said his achievements as governor were partly due to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike revealed this during the commissioning of the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus, Nigerian Law School, in Obio/Akpor.

Wike told the gathering that Buhari had done a lot for Niger Delta region, noting that most of the projects he has done and commissioned were from the funds Buhari released to the region.

Buhari was represented at the event by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

Wike said: Let me say it for the first time. So many people asked me where I am getting this money from. I want the through the Attorney General to thank Mr. President.

“Money that was not paid to the Niger Delta since 1999, the 13% derivation. Mr President approved and paid all of us from Niger-Delta and for me it will be unfair not to tell the public.

It will be recalled that the biggest refund ever approved by the federal government for payment to States for work done on Federal roads, went to Rivers State, and was approved Buhari

Rivers was paid N78 Billion

In addition to the mind-blowing revelation from @GovWike here, it’s worth noting that the biggest refund ever approved by the FGN for payment to States for work done on Federal roads, went to Rivers State, and was approved by @MBuhari. 78 Billion Naira. pic.twitter.com/DfMd0rUYmT — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 18, 2022