VIDEO: UK based Nigerian Pastor gifts singer Portable £3000
Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after he paid a visit to celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London, United Kingdom.
The Zazu crooner who is currently in UK visited Pastor Tobi at his mansion where he showed him massive love and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.
The Man of God gave the singer the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million) and Portable showed appreciation for the kind gesture.
Portable prostrated to greet the pastor in one of the videos he shared on Instagram.
WATCH: Burna Boy thrills audience at historic New York concert
Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, dazzled music lovers on Thursday night during his historic concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At the sold-out concert, the ‘African Giant’ crooner delivered a colourful performance of some of his hit songs.
With the concert, the singer joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artistes who have sold out the storied venue.
It also makes him the first Nigerian singer to headline a concert at the 20,000-capacity venue.
In a Twitter post, he recounted his journey in New York and how he has headlined some other major events.
“The journey in NY has been a blessing. PlayStation theatre in 2017, Gramercy theatre in 2018, the Apollo in 2019 and today 2022 we are in Madison Square Garden. Thank you New York for sticking with me all these years through this great Journey,” he wrote.
Watch videos of his performance at the concert below:
Wizkid to headline Rolling Loud music festival
Multi-award-winning Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been announced as one of the stars headlining the 2022 Rolling Loud music festival.
Dubbed the largest hip-hop festival in the world, Rolling Loud will be held from the 9th to the 11th of September.
The festival, which usually takes place in the United States, will hold in Canada for the first time in history.
“This is our first year in Canada and we’re hyped! Rolling Loud Toronto is the beginning of something beautiful for the city,” the festival’s official account tweeted on Tuesday.
The three-day festival will also be headlined by American hip-hop stars, Dave and Future, with Wizkid headlining the third day of the festival.
Other artistes such as Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Bia, Lil Yachty, Skepta, will also be performing at the festival.
Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’
Nkechi Blessing, the Nollywood actress, has clashed with a suspected thug who came to allegedly disrupt the shooting of ‘Martha Omoluabi’, her forthcoming movie.
The film star and her team were on set in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, for day one of the project directed by Saheed Apanpa.
Blessing took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in a confrontation with one of the suspected thugs while others at the scene tried to prevent the face-off from escalating.
“You dey mad abi, make una leave am first, I get evidence for here. You want to beat me? If you do that, you’ll never be seen again…” she fired back at a man threatening to beat her
In a terse post accompanying the video, she wrote: “they do nothing but disrupt movie set all the time… Jobless street lay about”.
She also took to her Instagram stories to share photos of a member of her team who she claimed sustained injury during the confrontation.
Blessing had in an earlier post revealed that the project would be her first major English movie.
“Give us this shoot oh lord my first major English Movie is here produced by me and directed and directed @saheedapanpa,” she wrote.
The actress was in the news recently following her controversial split from Opeyemi Falegan.
Blessing and Falegan, the politician widely assumed to be her husband, announced their separation on April 7.
The actress had accused Falegan of being jobless.
