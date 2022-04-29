VIDEO: UK based Nigerian Pastor gifts singer Portable £3000

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after he paid a visit to celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London, United Kingdom.

The Zazu crooner who is currently in UK visited Pastor Tobi at his mansion where he showed him massive love and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.

The Man of God gave the singer the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million) and Portable showed appreciation for the kind gesture.

Portable prostrated to greet the pastor in one of the videos he shared on Instagram.