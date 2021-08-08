SPORTS
VIDEO: Tearful Lionel Messi gets standing ovation as he says goodbye to Barcelona
An emotional Lionel Messi has revealed he expected to extend his stay at Barcelona.
It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club, with president Joan Laporta saying a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentinian staying in Catalonia.
Speaking at his farewell press conference on Sunday morning, a tearful Messi got a standing ovation after speaking.
He said: “This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that’s what we all wanted more than anything.
“We’d always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this.”
The 34-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St Germain, had been set to remain at the Nou Camp but is now a free agent.
He added: “I did everything possible and the club, Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of LaLiga.
“I’ve heard things said about me, that I didn’t want to continue, but on my life, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.
“Last year, I didn’t want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn’t.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/563357768128197/
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
The No.10 shirt of Leo Messi will not be given to any Barcelona player
Barcelona new signings, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero have been given their squad numbers
However, the No.10 remains vacant, following the announcement that captain Lionel Messi is leaving the LaLiga giants.
Barca are moving on without Messi and will play Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
Their squad list for that fixture, has offered a nod towards the club’s new number list.
Memphis, who has joined as a free agent from Lyon, will don the No.9 jersey, with Martin Braithwaite being moved to 12.
Former Manchester City striker, Aguero has taken No.19.
Nigeria’s medal chase ends as Enekwechi, women relay team crash in Tokyo
Nigeria’s search for more medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not yield any fruit yesterday as a shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and the women’s 4×100 metres relay team could not make the podium.
Nigeria had earlier in the competition won a silver medal through wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu and long jumper, Ese Brume.
Followers of the events in Tokyo always knew that it would take a miracle for Enekwechi and the relay girls to add to Nigeria’s medals due to their low ranking among the contestants.
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men’s shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
Yesterday, Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan, Abubakar Moriki Husaini, hosted Team Nigeria in his residence in appreciation of their efforts at the Games.
Ambassador Husaini, in the company of his staff, thanked the contingent, especially the medallists, for making the country proud during the Olympics 2020.
Speaking at the event, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, expressed his delight at the support received from the Nigerian Embassy in Japan, just as he thanked the athletes for their exploits in Tokyo.
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men's shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
He said, “I have to sincerely thank all the athletes and officials that have worked assiduously to make Team Nigeria a success. To compete and win medals at the Olympics is a great honour in the country of over 200 million people.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is proud of you all, but let me quickly add that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will take care of the treatment of Enoch Adegoke, Blessing Oborodudu, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Usheoritse Itsekiri plus any of the athletes that are nursing any injury.”
Pep Guardiola’s stance on signing Lionel Messi after Barcelona confirm departure
Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona after a stunning breakdown in contract talks.
The Argentinian is now set to be the focus of the biggest free transfer chase in football history, with all of Europe’s top clubs set to be linked.
ALSO READ: Barcelona officially confirm Lionel Messi exit after contract talks break down
One of which will be Manchester City, who have long been touted as a potential destination for the 34-year-old.
The root of those links are obvious thanks to Pep Guardiola being the man in the Etihad dugout.
The two enjoyed a stunning period of success together at the Nou Camp, winning three LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys and two Champions Leagues.
Since Guardiola’s departure, the two have remained close friends, often complimenting each other in press conferences.
Pep Guardiola and Messi have remained close from their time together at Barca ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)
Earlier this year, the City boss admitted he would “love” a player like Messi – one that can win a game single handedly.
“We don’t have players who can win the game by himself – we don’t have a Messi, a Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe or Neymar,” he said in February.
“I’ll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores every single game four goals and runs like these players run, I would love it.”
Messi has also spoken fondly of his former coach, claiming he has “something special” about the way he goes about his work.
“He (Guardiola) has something special about him. I don’t know,” Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta last year.
“He makes you see things in a certain way in terms of how he prepares for games, both defensively and going forward.
“He could tell you exactly how the match is going and how you have to attack to win.”
Paris Saint-Germain are the early favourites to sign Lionel Messi, where he could link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in what would be the most frightening forward line for many years.
