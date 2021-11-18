breaking
VIDEO: Some cabals have taken over Nigeria – Gov Ortom raises alarm
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has claimed that some persons at the Federal level have taken over the rulership of the country, accusing them of bringing the nation to its current state.
The Governor, during a press conference in Makurdi the State’s capital, said President Muhammadu Buhari had good intentions when he assumed office in 2015 but his intentions were hijacked by the cabals.
According to him, those around the president have failed to inform him about the current security and economic challenges bedeviling the entire nation.
Ortom, who said he believes in the unity of Nigeria, claimed that some citizens have been forced to remain silent on the state of the nation following intimidations, stating that he would always stand for the truth.
He said, “I know that Mr president intended well when he came into power in 2015 but some cabals have taken over the country, and they are dragging Nigeria to the mud.
“I’m not sure Mr president is aware of what is happening, if he was, I believe that he would have risen up to his responsibilities and take steps to correct what is happening.
“Many people who have been intimidated cannot speak, can’t open up even to advise the president. We are getting to the level that if nothing is done to redeem the situation we are in, the unknown gunmen, bandits will take over this country and we will be nowhere.
“For me, I am concerned as a Nigerian, as a patriotic person who believes in Nigeria as you can see the symbol of unity that I carry on my cap which I wear everywhere I go in this world. I believe in the unity of this country”.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
breaking
FG raises power tariff December, begins free meters purchase
Power consumers nationwide may start to pay more for electricity, following plans by the Federal Government to carry out a review of power tariff.
This came as the Federal Government said on Wednesday it had commenced the procurement of four million meters meant to be distributed free of charge to unmetered power users nationwide.
It also put the number of unmetered electricity consumers in Nigeria at about eight million, adding that over 860,000 meters were distributed for free to power users under phase zero of the National Mass Metering Programme.
It was learnt on Wednesday the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission would review the country’s power tariffs by next month, barring any unforeseen circumstance.
On the four million free meters being procured, the Deputy General Manager, Consumer Affairs, NERC, Shittu Shuaibu, described it as the phase one of the NMMP, which had commenced.
Shuaibu, who spoke during a live radio programme monitored in Abuja, said the Meter Asset Providers, working with the distribution companies, had been able to deploy about 860,000 meters under phase zero of the mass metering programme.
He said, “The programme is supposed to run in three phases which include phase zero, phase one and phase two. Phase zero was rounded up around the end of October. Phase one has actually commenced and it is another government intervention of about four million meters.
“So far we have deployed about 860,000 or close to 900,000 meters, which were part of the one million meters that was procured as part of government intervention. For the four million meters, the procurement process has commenced.”
He explained that the mass metering intervention was not free as such because the government was giving out loans for the provision of these meters to Nigerians.
Shuaibu said power distribution companies would be part of the loans and were to refund it over a period of 10 years at a very reasonable rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria.
On plans for tariff review, the NERC in a notice on the review of transmission loss factor in Multi Year Tariff Order, informed the general public and industry stakeholders of the commission’s intention to commence two key reviews.
It outlined them to include the Extraordinary Review of Transmission Company of Nigeria’s Loss Factor (TLF) in the MYTO, and the processes for the December 2021 review of MYTO – 2021.
It said the December 2021 MYTO review was to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and capital expenditure required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules.
The commission explained that pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, the NERC adopted the MYTO methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for reviewing electricity tariffs in Nigeria.
The methodology provides for minor reviews every six months, major reviews every five years, and extraordinary tariff reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs.
This change is usually to such an extent that a review is required urgently to maintain industry viability.
The commission said stakeholders and the general public were invited to send their comments to the NERC within 21 days from the date of the notice, which was on November 16, 2021.
breaking
PHOTOS: Strike of Nigerian rail workers begins
About 11,000 workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation have commenced a three-day warning strike, grounding operations at all rail stations across the country.
The NRC employees under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers had on Wednesday vowed to halt all train operations nationwide including services on the popular Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe routes today (Thursday).
Other notable routes to be affected by the industrial action include Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru and Aba-Port Harcourt, with thousands of railway passengers expected to be stranded at stations across the country while about N90m revenue is expected to be lost to the three-day strike.
Last week, the NUR, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike from November 18 to November 20, 2021 to press home their demands for improved welfare.
In a bid to avert the strike, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, held a meeting in Lagos on Saturday with the union, but it was gathered that the meeting ended in a deadlock.
When asked by our correspondent on Wednesday if the strike had been shelved, the NUR President-General, Innocent Ajiji, replied in the negative and stressed that all railway workers would down tool as from 12am today (Thursday).
It was also gathered that government officials looked for the railway union leaders on Wednesday to serve a court injunction on the NUR not to begin the strike, but this was unsuccessful as key union officials went underground for the most part of the day.
“The strike will be total,” said a railway union spokesmen this morning.
The union leaders argued that a court injunction was not the solution against the planned strike.
“We are going ahead with the strike on Thursday. They have been trying to get us to serve us a court injunction. That is the kind of government we have in place now. However, we’ve not been served and so by early hours of Thursday morning our strike commences,” they stated.
breaking
PHOTOS: Zulum gives N20m to family of slain Gen Zirkushu
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday led a delegation on condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu.
The governor met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, during which he directed the immediate release of N20 million as support to the General’s family and the directive has been effected.
The support will be made to families of soldiers who died alongside General Zirkushu. Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army’s One Division, Brigadier General T. Opuene.
The Governor visited General Zirkushu’s family alongside Borno’s three Senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari. The State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two Members of House of the Representatives, Dr. Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha, who both represent constituencies that include Chibok where late General Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade.
Zulum met Mrs. Blessing Zirkushu, widow of the late General and her five children, after being received by Mr. Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late General among other family members.
The Bornu State Governor consoled the family and urged them to take solace in the heroic legacy bequeathed to them by the late General.
Zulum said the people of Borno will remain eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the late general and other soldiers who died with him, along with many others who made similar sacrifices as well as those in the front lines.
Kaduna State Government has announced a donation of N2 million to also support the family of late General Zirkushu.
Aruwan said Kaduna’s support was to compliment Borno in reaching out to the late General’s bereaved family.
Garrison Commander, Brigadier General T. Opuene, who spoke on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Army, appreciated the governor and his delegation for traveling from Maiduguri to visit the family. He described as a compassionate leader whose support for the military is known to everyone.
Governor Zulum had, in September 2020, donated a similar amount of N20m to support the widow and orphans left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko Haram insurgents.
Col. Bako was Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of then “Operation Lafiya Dole” in charge of Damboa and the surrounding axis in southern Borno.
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
NRC directs shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri train services over strike
-
breaking1 day ago
Governor Akeredolu appoints son as aide few months after bragging to make him Chief Of Staff
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Don’t assent to electoral act with direct primary, Ortom urges Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Reps approve Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn loan requests, $125m grant
-
NEWS7 hours ago
US Secretary of State visit to Aso Rock – What to expect
-
breaking9 hours ago
Lekki massacre: Lai Mohammed, federal govt silent on EndSARS report
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
Cellphone exposure may harm-sperm
-
breaking7 hours ago
Police cordon off APC national secretariat over protest rumour