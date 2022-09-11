VIDEO: Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral en route to Edinburgh

The Queen has commenced her final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire and is heading down the north-east coast to Edinburgh.

The cortege carrying her coffin left Balmoral at about 10am and was making slow progress through the villages of Royal Deeside, allowing the thousands who lined the route to bid a final farewell to the country’s longest-serving monarch and the woman many locally considered a dear neighbour.

After passing Craithie kirk, the small granite church where the Queen worshipped every Sunday during her annual summer holidays in the Highlands, the hearse reached the nearest village of Ballater, where the Queen was a regular shopper and well known to locals.

There the crowds had been gathering since before 7am, with the well-organised arriving with supermarket bags of snacks and fold-away chairs.

Some of the first to arrive were the Alexander family, three generations of whom had driven from Huntly, an hour’s drive through the forest from the north.

Eight-year-old Hamish said his iPad told him the Queen was dead. Florence, 11, said they had seen the Queen in her car, while five-year-old Gracie guarded closely their sharing tub of sweeties. Nobody likes these ones, she said, holding up an unloved pink and white confection.

Their grandmother Elizabeth Anne Alexander, who was named after the Queen and born on Coronation Day, said it was a family tradition to visit Balmoral. She had travelled here on Sunday morning with her two daughters and three grandchildren.

“The Queen has always been part of our lives, during the summer when she’s stay in Scotland. We’d often see her about locally, and the community always respected her privacy. She was so relaxed here, even in how she dressed. It felt that having her as the head of that family was a constant.”

As the sun rose, warming the crowds in the main street, all generations were gathering, from toddlers in pushchairs to elderly people making use of the plentiful benches around the church.

Some had come in full mourning dress, some in kilts or military uniform, others in more practical country wear of the kind favoured by the Queen herself when she holidayed here.

Carol Gregory and her husband, from Birmingham, had diverted from a planned holiday in Inverness to Ballater, draping a union flag across the metal crowd barriers opposite the church. Like many in the crowd, when asked why she felt moved to come, Gregory replied simply: “We had to be here. She was our Queen.”