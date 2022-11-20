in NEWS

VIDEO: Osun Governor-Elect Adeleke prepares for swearing-in ceremony

Court strike suit against Ademola Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke

In less than a week, Ademola Adeleke will drop the “elect” from his title and become Governor Ademola Adeleke , Osun State’s 5th elected governor.

Adeleke will be officially sworn on Sunday, November 27 at the Osogbo City Stadium, in the state capital at 10 a.m.

Activities celebrating Kemp’s inauguration have already begun.

Ahead of Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony, Adeleke did a walk-out exercise to thank God and the people of Osun.

Adeleke won the July 16 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Adeleke will take over from Adegboyega Oyetola, who came into power on November 27, 2018.

