England midfielder Jude Bellingham is enjoying life as a Real Madrid player since making a switch to the Spanish capital from German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Following his 133.9 million pounds move to Real Madrid, Bellingham has emerged as a potent goalscorer, notching up 17 strikes in 21 matches across all competitions.

He is currently the top-scorer in Spain’s LaLiga with 13 goals, including a brace against arch-rivals Barcelona during a comeback win. He has also found the net four times in five Champions League appearances.

Bellingham is currently spending time with his family in England due to the ongoing winter break in Spain, with Real Madrid next match scheduled on January 3, a home game against RCD Mallorca in LaLiga.

Bellingham was present at the Stadium of Light to watch his younger brother Jobe, also a footballer, play for Sunderland.

The 20-year-old was also seen playing cricket during the festive season. In a viral video, Bellingham was seen mastering his stroke play during a game of indoor cricket.

The player had also shared a video of the same on his Instagram story.

Don’t bowl there to Jude Bellingham pic.twitter.com/FwebWddMjx — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Bellingham has created a milestone by becoming the first Real Madrid player to win the ‘Golden Boy Award’ in Turin.

Following his win, Bellingham said that he has big goals in his life, and to win as many trophies as possible. He added that there is a lot of pressure on both the Real Madrid and England National Team, but still, he is happy to represent both the big names. The star midfielder further dedicated the trophy to his country and the Spanish club.

“I have to have big goals, to win the lot if possible. I enjoy playing for my country, England, and with Real Madrid as well. The pressure is huge but I’m so happy to represent both of these teams. I’m going to give it my all to win trophies both for my country and for Real Madrid,” Bellingham said after winning the trophy as quoted by Real Madrid’s official website.

Earlier, Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or gala, again recognising him as the best player under 21 footballer.

The Englishman scored his last goal for the Los Blancos in LaLiga against Villarreal, in which Real Madrid won the game by 4-1.

Currently, the Los Blancos are in their top form in the La Liga. They are leading the league standings with 45 points after winning 14 out of their 18 games.

Real Madrid also topped their Champions League group, and have been drawn against German side RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.