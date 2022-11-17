VIDEO: Obi arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s project

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to commission a project.

Obi is expected to commssion the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Obi was invited to commission the project by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had invited members of opposition political parties to inaugurate projects in the oil-rich South-South state.

Members of the APC and Labour Party (LP) were invited to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Project Commissioning in Rivers.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus, Nigerian Law School, in Obio/Akpor on Friday.